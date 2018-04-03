Tyler Perry’s Acrimony May Let Taraji P. Henson Down, But the Crowd Still Cheers Her On

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony used to be called She’s Living My Life, but it may as well have been called Diary of a Mad Black Woman. In fact, many of Perry’s earlier film titles could have served this, his first thriller, from Why Did I Get Married? to I Can Do Bad All By Myself. That last film, one of Perry’s better efforts, also starred Taraji P. Henson in a dramatic role. Henson, like Janet Jackson and Kimberly Elise, is one of Perry’s most interesting muses; he uses each in ways that capitalize on their innate strengths. With Elise, he’s inspired by her bottomless capacity for suffering; with Jackson, it’s a steely reserve that borders on ice cold hostility. And with Henson, it’s a feistiness that is both warm and a warning.

Many fine actresses of color have given their all for Tyler Perry. They trust him. The problem is that Perry consistently lets them down. His scripts are lazily written morality plays that abruptly shift tone from comedy to tragedy. His direction is still, all these films later, distinguished by pacing problems and staging best reserved for television or the theater, where Perry’s issues are offset by the reactions of a live audience. All these issues are on display in Acrimony, which is better than most Perry films but not enough for any kind of creative breakthrough. Cut out 30 minutes, and this might have been a lean, mean ‘80s-thriller throwback blessed with a killer lead performance.

Acrimony is Perry’s first R-rated film since 2010’s For Colored Girls, and the rating seems to bring out the batshit in him. So I expected an entire film of scenes like Macy Gray’s For Colored Girls abortionist sequence, the most thrilling and bonkers thing Perry ever directed. Instead, despite all its Fatal Attraction-style trappings, Acrimony is a bloated drama at odds with itself and its characters. Who exactly are we supposed to root for here? The scorned woman or the husband who clearly did her wrong but tries to make amends?