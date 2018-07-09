Uncle Drew Scores One for All the Old Dudes

NBA star Kyrie Irving plays the title character in Uncle Drew , Charles Stone III's goofy and gimmicky comedy about a streetball legend who rounds up his old buddies to play in a tournament game at the court where they got their start.

If there is anything that the American public has been trained to loathe, it’s old people. You’ve probably heard the complaints: They’re wrinkly! They’re set in their ways! They watch Fox News! They have no idea how to operate technology! Uncle Drew puts that much-reviled party front and center by getting some basketball icons together, slapping prosthetic makeup on them and letting them school young punks on the court.

Yeah, it sounds goofy and gimmicky as hell, but roll with it. First up, we have Drew (Kyrie Irving), a streetball legend who’s more myth than man. He rounds up his old buddies to play in a tournament game back in Rucker Park, the legendary streetball court where they got their start. There’s Preacher (Chris Webber), who mostly goes to escape his bat-carrying wife (WNBA star Lisa Leslie, so you know you’ll see her hoop, eventually); Lights (Reggie Miller), the star shooter who’s basically blind now; Boots (Nate Robinson), who somehow snaps out of his senile, catatonic state when Drew passes him a basketball; and Big Fella (Shaquille O’Neal), a martial-arts teacher who holds a grudge with Drew over one night he spent with the Fella’s lady a long time ago.