The Death of Stalin May Make You Choke With Laughter

“All of us taken together aren’t worth Stalin’s shit!” Nikita Khrushchev is reported to have yelled at his fellow Politburo members not long after the Soviet strongman’s death, as the committee bickered like children, hurling accusations at each other over who among them was more complicit in the era's unspeakable crimes. That insult speaks to the moral whiplash of the period: that so many Russians continued to revere Joseph Stalin even as they confronted the enormity of his evil. And it’s also the kind of line that could have easily wound up in Armando Iannucci’s foul-mouthed and funny The Death of Stalin, a comedy depicting the intricate, frenetic power struggle that heated up after the old monster’s death in 1953.

Iannucci shows that even people who were due to be executed as part of Stalin’s purges felt distraught and adrift over his passing. This is not a fanciful fiction created by a modern-day comedian. Stalin’s grip on power, his control over the life of his nation, was so complete that many of his victims did mourn his death. And as much as we may want to dismiss such phenomena as the distant convulsions of a long-gone era, recent events suggest that such attitudes are not so remote after all. The genocidal Stalin is a hero again in Russia, with approval ratings through the roof; he polls ahead of Alexander Pushkin and Vladimir Lenin and Peter the Great and even Putin the Poisoner. (Iannucci’s film has been banned in Russia; then again, so was Seth Rogen’s The Interview.) Meanwhile, a host of imitators and wannabes have sprouted up around the world — brutal, ridiculous strongmen who think nothing of imprisoning tens of thousands for vague crimes of association and turning paranoid codependency into a national ethos. Beyond that, many of Stalin's techniques — the casual rewriting of history; conformist doublespeak; the codification of constantly shifting politicized assertions as alternate, equally viable truths — have infected our discourse in the U.S., on both the left and the right.