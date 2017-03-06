10 Acts We'd Like to See Play RodeoHouston 2018

Hard not to agree the Old 97's would fit right in at RodeoHouston. Photo courtesy of ATO Records

Tomorrow the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway for the 85th time, rolling out the hoofprint-stained red carpet for the two-plus million fans who will pour through the turnstiles of NRG Park through March 26, three very long weeks from now. Caught up somewhere in the swirl of fried food, calf scrambles, carnival rides, volunteers, mutton bustin’, livestock auctions, scholarships, horse shows, and tons of shopping is the rodeo’s most diverse concert lineup in years, one that has an excellent chance of shattering its all-time attendance record of 1.377 million people, set just two years ago. Naturally, that lineup was not put together in a vacuum, and in fact the rodeo’s booking team probably has a pretty good idea of who they’ll be inviting to perform at the 2018 edition. However, we figured we'd help them out with a few suggestions anyway, just in case anyone has to drop out; some guesses, of course, are more educated than others.

STURGILL SIMPSON

This one will actually probably happen in the next year or two. Fresh off his string of Grammy nominations this year, coupled with a successful tour, Simpson is kinda the new Chris Stapleton. He’s just accessible enough to be popular, but just unique enough not to blend in with others on the country landscape. Plus, he’s due to start headlining major gigs, and the Rodeo certainly qualifies. CLINT HALE

BILLY JOEL

When Joel last played Houston in November 2015, he recognized the state’s rich contributions to rock and roll. He mixed songs by Janis Joplin, ZZ Top and other local heroes into a set replete with megahits from his own 50-year career. We were so moved we made him an unofficial, honorary Texan. And, there’s nothing more Texan than playing a rodeo. Joel’s touring career is now a series of one-off shows booked here and there, so he can ride in like Billy the Kid, lead his mass singalongs around the proverbial campfire and hop his horse back for the Big Apple. JESSE SENDEJAS JR.

STONEY LARUE

The rodeo could use some Red Dirt dusted across its pop-country stage. Sure, it’s hosted Robert Earl Keen and Cross Canadian Ragweed in the past, but that’s been at least a few years ago and Houston could use a refresher course in LaRue's twangy tales of outlaw life and love gone wrong. Only a handful of performers outside Nashville's limelights that can foot this bill and Stoney deserves the opportunity to prove his punch alongside the others who’ve earned the tip of a cowboy hat from the Bayou City. Listen to his “Oklahoma Breakdown” or “Feet Don’t Touch the Ground” and you’ll agree. KRISTY LOYE

SLAYER

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s musical lineups are usually far too boring and conservative for my tastes, particularly their rock acts, so they need to shake things up a bit and book thrash-metal legends Slayer. It’s probably never going to happen as the rodeo is a family-friendly event where Slayer’s songs with lyrics about Satanism, Nazism, serial killers, war, the evils of religious fundamentalism, human suffering and death would be too controversial, likely resulting in criticism and protests. But I can dream, can’t I? DAVID ROZYCKI

LADY GAGA

At one time, writers (and fans) used to be made fun of for defending Lady Gaga. However, it seems that as the singer has garnered more and more respect as her career has taken on new roles — including lead roles in two seasons of American Horror Story, as well as a duet album with Toni Bennett. Of course, it doesn't hurt that she's been in the spotlight with recent Super Bowl and Grammy performances, where her work has been exposed to people that normally wouldn't attend her concerts. A Lady Gaga concert could also help continue with making the Rodeo a more inclusive event in such a diverse city. ALYSSA DUPREE

CATTLE DECAPITATION

And why not take it even further to the extreme by booking San Diego deathgrind band Cattle Decapitation, whose songs protest the mistreatment and consumption of animals. The Houston Animal Rights Team (HART) has protested outside the rodeo in past years; by letting Cattle Decapitation play, RodeoHouston will show their openness to opposing points of view and their support of First Amendment rights for all artists. Of course Cattle Decapitation may not want to support the rodeo in the first place, but only two current members of the band are actually vegetarian now, so maybe they would be open to the idea of getting their message out to a Houston rodeo crowd. I won’t hold my breath waiting to see the band at NRG Stadium anytime soon, though. DAVID ROZYCKI