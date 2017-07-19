menu

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]

If You Don't Want Politics In Music, Just Stay Home


10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Cory Garcia
Can this man save Washington?
Can this man save Washington?
Photo by Mark C. Austin
A A

I've lived to see a reality-TV star become president and a woman become a doctor, so nothing truly shocks me anymore. Why would anyone be shocked that Kid Rock is considering a Senate run? To accept that Rock is running for higher office you have to accept that Kid Rock is in fact still alive, a fact that I was unaware of until these rumors started.

I mean, few artists have burned as bright and faded away as Kid (is it man yet?) Rock? You know his story, of course you do: he released a pretty solid (I give it a B+ depending on my mood) debut album – Devil Without a Cause – with one truly stellar single (“Bawitdaba”), then he released that Metallica cover, then he released that song that was in the best WWE package of all time, then he released the greatest song of all time, and then he disappeared, presumably retiring to a nice trailer park on whatever island his rap equals Tupac and Biggie live on. I mean, after you mash up Warren Zevon and Lynyrd Skynyrd, what more can you do?

But he's back and he wants to head to Washington, and God bless him for that. If only we were all lucky enough to try and join the machine. Still, if you've found yourself asking, “I know I might one day be able to vote for Kid Rock, but should I one day vote for Kid Rock?” fear not; here's a brief rundown of his beliefs, using in his own words.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jack Gorman

Everyone needs a motto, and with "you only live once" already taken, Kid Rock had to get creative.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jack Gorman

If you have a hard stance about keeping your pants under your own control, maybe Kid Rock isn't your candidate.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jim Bricker

Not sure what, if anything, this means for auto manufacturing, but just thought you should know.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jim Bricker

At least he is familiar with the scourge of drugs.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Marco Torres

I assume this means he's in favor of campaign finance reform.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Marco Torres

Well, he's definitely not running as a socialist.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jack Gorman.

#KidRockLivesMatter

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jack Gorman

Ever wonder how many anti-safe space politicians wish they could say this?

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jack Gorman

It's good that at least one politician isn't afraid to voice his stance on mythical creatures.

10 Probable Campaign Slogans For Kid Rock [NSFW]
Photo by Jim Bricker

Let the illuminati theories begin!

Cory Garcia
Cory Garcia is the Web Editor for the Houston Press, serving up Facebook posts and tweets 365 days a year. He once won an award for his writing, but he doesn't like to brag about it. If you're reading this sentence, odds are good it's because he wrote a concert review you don't like or he wanted to talk pro wrestling.

