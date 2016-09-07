10 Can't-Miss Country Concerts In Houston This Fall

Lydia Loveless: Putting the alt in alt-country since 2010. Photo by David T. Kindler/Courtesy of Some Girls Style-Bloodshot Records

Fall is the meteorological opposite of rodeo season, so it’s perfectly logical that so many of Houston’s country fans begin feeling disoriented and showing assorted symptoms of withdrawal around this time of year. But never mind all the county fairs and assorted bucolic festivals in the surrounding area (because that’s a different article altogether), those of you looking to take those Stetsons out for a spin will find plenty to your liking right here in Houston proper.

JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS

Warehouse Live, September 9

Rough, raw-boned honky-tonkers Jason Boland & the Stragglers have taken a left turn since relatively innocuous early hits like “Pearl Snaps” and “Comal County Blue.” The Stillwater-formed quintet took plenty of Red Dirt down to the Hill Country, sprinkled it all over 2011’s introspective Dark & Dirty Mile and used a bootheel to grind it into a hardwood dance floor on last year’s Squelch. The Stragglers make music that bites back.

MARTINA MCBRIDE

Stafford Centre, September 15

One of the few artists in ‘90s Nashville who could out-sing even Faith Hill, Martina McBride has never been shy about making use of her voice’s glass-shattering properties, notably on 1995 breakthrough “Independence Day.” Unlike many of her peers, McBride is as comfortable singing traditional country as more pop-oriented material, taking her version of Lynn Anderson’s “Rose Garden” to No. 1 in 2005. This spring she endeavored something of a reboot with Reckless, her debut for Nash Icon, Nashville alpha dog Big Machine’s boutique label for more mature artists.

JESSE DAYTON

Cottonwood, September 27

Every so often you look up and realize it’s been a while since an album of Jesse Dayton’s tall-walkin’ roadhouse rockabilly has come down the pike, full of dark humor and all-too-Texan truisms. Luckily, that ends a week from Friday with the arrival of The Revealer (Blue Elan Records), which is loaded like a 30-06 with future Dayton classics like “Daddy Was a Badass,” “Eatin’ Crow & Drinkin’ Sand,” “3 Peckered Goat” (don’t ask) and good friend Mike Stinson’s “Take Out the Trash,” just to name a few. Dayton will also be at Fitzgerald’s November 5 with his good friends the Supersuckers.

ANDERSON EAST

Warehouse Live, October 8

Only in today’s topsy-turvy world will you find a guy who often sounds like Otis Redding tapped as one of country music’s hottest newcomers. But that’s what we’re dealing with in Anderson East, a 28-year-old singer and songwriter from Alabama who a couple of years back found himself in the orbit of Nashville producer du jour Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell). East eventually signed with Cobb’s label, Low Country Sounds, and last year released Delilah, one of the most convincing collections of latter-day Southern soul this side of Muscle Shoals. Don’t be late for this one — Cobb himself will be opening.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON

Redneck Country Club, October 9

Kris Kristofferson is now three years past his most recent album, the cheerily titled Feeling Mortal. He turned 80 in June, not long after he recovered from a bout of Lyme Disease; around that time, he told Rolling Stone, “I really have no anxiety about controlling my own life. Somehow I’ve just slipped into it and it’s worked.” His best songs, of which there are many, are eloquent arguments that even the most wayward lost souls deserve some simple human kindness every now and then. Case in point: “Me and Bobby McGee.” Or "Sunday Morning Comin' Down." Or "The Taker." Or...

ZIEGENBOCK FESTIVAL

Sam Houston Race Park, October 14

Approaching its 14th edition, the Ziegenbock Festival brings nearly 12 hours of the biggest and baddest Texas Country artists south of the Red River (and a few from up north) for a whole bunch of carryin’ on. This year’s headliners include the Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson (pushing his fantastic new album Gotta Be Me), Aaron Lewis, Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler, Casey Donahew Band, and William Clark Green; look a little further down the bill and you’ll find Houston’s own Rosehill, the New Offenders, Buck Yeager Band and Josh Fuller Band, among others. The smart way to go is just shell out $125 for the RV parking package; Lord knows you won’t be wanting to drive home after all that.