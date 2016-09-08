10 Can't-Miss Hip-Hop/R&B Concerts In Houston This Fall

Chance the Rapper next month is going to be one hot ticket. Marco Torres

Hip-hop shows have become music's big moneymakers. Aside from festivals, massive rap shows have taken on an ever-larger slice of the live entertainment. Elaborate stage design, pyrotechnics, acts both current and part of the third generation that helped establish hip-hop as a cash-cow business — they’re all there. One once wondered if a rap act could sustain being a touring act much like the Rolling Stones or Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. We just had Drake in town for two sold-out shows; the other three big September shows all occur within a one week span of each other.

Hip-hop and R&B rule September in Houston. As for the rest of the fall, it’s a rowdy batch of party kings, good old soul and Lil’ Chano from 79th in Chicago.

BAD BOY FAMILY REUNION

Toyota Center, September 15

Sean Combs is a maker of things, a Howard Hughes-like impresario whose careful branding and business moves have landed him on top of hip-hop’s Forbes list every other year. Music was Combs' first love and his first moniker, Puff Daddy, is where he earned the majority of his clout. What was supposed to be a one-off at the 2015 BET Awards in which Puff reunited the majority of successful Bad Boy acts (Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, 112, Ma$e, Total) has now become a full-fledged tour. There is no greater nostalgia act on the road this year, regardless of genre.

KANYE WEST

Toyota Center, September 20

In modern rap, nobody has worked both grandiosity and minimalism better than Kanye West. Rap’s Stanley Kubrick is a director in regards to live shows. 2008’s Glow In the Dark Tour brought forth a spaceship, a slanted stage and a glimpse of the future. Watch the Throne gave us two titans on a cubed Olympus to rap at us for two hours straight. The Yeezus tour put Kanye on a mountain top; what is his Saint Pablo setup? A hovering stage and warm lighting on him at all times. There’s no floor section to sit. Either you’re moshing underneath him as he performs or you’re watching the spectacle from afar. Either way, it’s still the best live show rap has to offer.

BEYONCE

NRG Stadium, September 22

What can Beyoncé do next? If you caught the first leg of the Formation World Tour, you saw a performance that has also found some of its segments broken up for award-show fodder. Now, with her return imminent, either fans are getting an exact encore of May’s spectacular performance — which ranks among her best ever — or an entirely different show. It all depends on her.

TORY LANEZ

Warehouse Live, October 1

Representing the New Toronto has paid off for Tory Lanez. Singing and rapping has made him one of hip-hop’s newest buzzmakers, with classic samples of hit ‘90s R&B and reggae records. His debut, I Told You So, may feel like a diet-Drake album due to certain topics broached (Warehouse Live shows in regards to Bun B) and overall template. But the best indicator of Tory Lanez becoming his own man? The best view that separates him from other artist? His live show. The last time he was in Warehouse Live, he literally walked on the crowd like Jesus and hung from the lights, all to drive people into a frenzy.

SCHOOLBOY Q, JOEY BADA$$

Revention Music Center, October 5

A little under a month ago, ScHoolboy Q gave fans a dry run of his “Blank Face” tour by performing all fan-selected records. The energy was kept pretty high and TDE’s complex goofball with a hard exterior warned fans that the real show was even better. Q’s live show has picked up in recent years, moving from simply stand and pace to engaging and festival like.

MAJIC 102.1 "MAJIC UNDER THE STARS" FEAT. CAMEO, ZAPP, MIDNIGHT STAR, CON FUNK SHUN & EVELYN "CHAMPAGNE" KING

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, October 15

A legendary lineup of ‘70s and ‘80s funk. Each act on the bill has contributed to some form of happiness, whether it be via disco, funk, R&B or balladry. Decade-spanning acts such as Cameo and Zapp can bring things out of people that can't really be described. Smiles, passion, energy. Capturing the idea of what each act and each band meant in their heyday is one thing. Seeing them recapture the magic, the soul and the essence of that era can only be respected. Even beloved.