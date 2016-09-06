10 Can't-Miss Rock Concerts In Houston This Fall

Brittany Howard and Alabama Shakes bring some serious soul power to The Woodlands on September 24. Drew de F Fawkes via Flickr Commons

The weather is slowly beginning to cool, school is back in session and football season is (finally!) back. Summer is but a memory; it’s time for fall. And while that means more tolerable weather, as well as football aplenty four nights a week, fall also signifies a new season in another regard. Namely, it means the fall concert season is upon us. The next few months don’t lack for rock options in the Bayou City; here are ten shows not to miss on Houston’s fall rock calendar.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

Revention Music Center, September 13

The emo kings are back! Despite not releasing a new album in around 18 months — the underrated Kintsugi was released in March 2015 — the former indie darlings are bringing their rolling roadshow to Houston for the first time in a while. Death Cab detractors point to the band’s emotionless, almost vanilla delivery, but perhaps Rolling Stone put it best when it labeled Death Cab’s music as “emotion through its lack of emotion.” So prepare for one understated rock show.

DINOSAUR JR.

White Oak Music Hall, September 15

A lot of bands reunite after a long layoff, tour a bit, maybe even crank out an album or two to dwindling returns. Dinosaur Jr. is an exception to this rule. Since reforming a decade ago, the trio — an indie-rock mainstay since the late '80s — has produced some of its best work to date (2007’s Beyond is a particular highlight of the band’s catalog). Dinosaur Jr. is akin to that group of old-timers shooting hoops at the local gym. They may be a bit older than they once were, but their familiarity with one another yields one of the tightest, most cohesive rock shows you will ever witness.

ALABAMA SHAKES

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, September 24

Alabama Shakes aren’t exactly household names on par with more noteworthy pop and rock acts. The blues-rock foursome has only put out two full-length records and benefits from little to no mainstream radio play. Despite this lack of mainstream appeal, Alabama Shakes has moved more than 1.5 million records in the past four years. Plus, they’re going to headline one of the biggest gigs to date when they headline a gig at Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion in late September with opener Corinne Bailey-Rae. Expect one of the liveliest, funkiest shows the venue has seen in some time.

HOUSTON OPEN AIR FEST

NRG Park, September 24-25

Hey, Houston metalheads. You wanted your own weekend-long festival? You got one. This two-day tribute to hard rock kicks off on Saturday with metal mainstays like Alice in Chains, Slayer, the Cult, Ministry, Anthrax, Buckcherry, and Sevendust. Day two makes way for Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Chevelle, Pierce the Veil, Hellyeah, and many more. Plus, it’s taking place outdoors when the Houston weather should be somewhat tolerable. Wear black, take off work that Monday and be prepared to have limited hearing for at least a few days after.

COLD WAR KIDS

House of Blues, October 6

Cold War Kids always felt like a band that was one hit away from stardom. Fortunately, they found that single last year with “First,” which hit No. 1 on the Alternative Rock Radio charts. They’ve pretty much been touring since that single stormed rock radio last year. If the band’s headlining set at last year’s Untapped Fest is any indication, concertgoers are in for a lively set that spans the band’s entire catalog.

PROPHETS OF RAGE

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, October 8

The last time members of Rage Against the Machine broke off into a supergroup, the world was given Audioslave — a far better group than it’s given credit for. This time around, former Rage members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk have eschewed a more rock-themed vibe in favor of a hip-hop sound. In doing so, they recruited Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B Real to serve as co-front men. The supergroup set off a wave of hysteria when it played in protest outside the Republican National Convention in July. Houstonians are in luck; Prophets of Rage plays in the Woodlands one month to the day before we elect a new president. Think they’ll have a little something to say about that?