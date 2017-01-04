10 More Houston Concerts We're Looking Forward to In 2017

Lady Gaga on her "Monster's Ball" tour in 2011 Emily via Flickr Commons

LADY GAGA

NRG Stadium, February 5

Between the fashion choices and her overall oddity, Lady Gaga was once considered a novelty act, someone who seemed to be trying way too hard to be her generation’s Madonna. Then, somewhere along the way, she recorded an album with Tony Bennett, appeared to stop caring about her image, and magically kinda became her generation’s Madonna by happenstance – a trend-setting, provocative pop supernova. Gaga will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, and there is little doubt she will bring the noise as acts like Beyoncé and Prince have done before. CLINT HALE

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

House of Blues, February 12

Dashboard Confessional vocalist Chris Carrabba remains as emotive as ever, channeling dogged sincerity as he makes a bid for a woman's hand on the recently released acoustic track "May." Though Carrabba has not set a firm date for the release of his band's next album — their seventh, and first since 2009 — this monthlong tour from New York to California might be his way of testing the waters to see if the climate is right for the next A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar. New music would be great, but so long as the set list includes "Hands Down," "Screaming Infidelities" and "Vindicated," longtime fans will continue buying tickets. MATTHEW KEEVER

AFI

White Oak Music Hall, February 13

It's been nearly 14 years since AFI burst onto the scene with Sing the Sorrow, and it feels like even longer since followup DecemberUnderground was almost too artsy for even its creators to top. That, coupled with a number of issues, led to fans losing interest and a falloff in album sales. The California quartet has spent the better half of the last decade trying to recover, and if the two singles from their forthcoming album are any indication, they very well may be able to recover for a second go-round. "Snow Cats" taps into the moody tones of DecemberUnderground, and "White Offerings" is reminiscent of the aggressive tracks that initially made them so popular. MATTHEW KEEVER

GREEN DAY

Toyota Center, March 5

It once seemed implausible that Green Day would become a legendary rock act. But between a career-defining album like American Idiot! – which spawned its own Broadway musical – and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Billie Joe and the boys are just that. Yeah, their last few albums haven’t really resonated like Idiot did, though Revolution Radio really does aspire to greatness even if it doesn’t quite get there. Point being, I’ve had the good fortune of seeing Green Day live several times over the years — some during peaks in their career, and other during valleys. In both cases, they played to the room and electrified the crowd. CLINT HALE

BRING ME THE HORIZON

Revention Music Center, March 10

Bring Me the Horizon was first characterized as a "deathcore" band, fusing elements of death metal and metalcore on their debut album, Count Your Blessings. But that changed as the group began incorporating more melodies to hone in on their new sound on 2015's That's the Spirt. Their fifth studio album was both the most accessible and the most polarizing in their discography since it marked a departure from their early sound in favor of big choruses and anthemic verses. Many longtime fans have since abandoned the group, but even more have bought into what BMTH is selling, which blends their screamo background with the kind of synth-rock popularized by Linkin Park. It's not for everyone, but it was the closest the band has ever come to a No. 1 record so far in their career. MATTHEW KEEVER

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Toyota Center, April 1

Panic! At the Disco refuses to be pigeonholed. From electronic pop-punk and psychedelic rock to baroque pop and hip-hop, Brandon Urie has proven over the past decade that, if nothing else, he has some interesting ideas. Most Panic enthusiasts are fans of a specific album — their debut, its Beatles-inspired followup, the party album that followed or the band's latest effort, their first to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. But versatility is Panic's best feature, and their live shows tend to be full of radio hits with a few lesser-known cuts sprinkled into the mix for true enthusiasts. No matter your preference, Urie and his current bandmates — whomever they might be — are sure to put on an entertaining show, and chances are high that everyone in attendance will know the words to at least a few songs, even if they aren't diehard fans. MATTHEW KEEVER