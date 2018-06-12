No Gods, No Masters, No Border Walls: 10 Spanish Punk Songs Dedicated to Donald Trump

Punk rock raises fists and voices against dubious rule. With each passing, befuddling day of this current American governance, with every new, outlandish Tweet authored by its chief of state, there’s a response roiling up from punk’s current ranks. Over the weekend, there was a two-day Punk Against Trump festival in southern California. It featured old school agitators like TSOL, but also hosted newer acts like Rats in the Wall. That band and other rising stars, like All Torn Up! and War on Women, are doing their damndest to make political punk a threat again.

When the threat seems global (last week’s G7 events, withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, repeated boasting of nuclear capabilities,…take your pick from these and others) the musical response is global, too. After his attempted emasculation of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, might we expect some new anti-Trump punk in French? China’s Demerit is on tour in the states, surreptitiously calling for revolt with anti-authoritarian paeans like “Barefaced Lies and Bullshit Peace,” from its new album. But maybe, of all these put-upon global communities, the world’s Latin American countries might truly feel the need to rage against the U.S. machine in light of recent trade and immigration policies devised by Trump.

We wondered, if the Spanish-speaking world was going to punk against Trump, what would be the best anthems for that movement? We asked a local expert, Barty Rodriguez, guitarist for The Real McCoys. His Uruguayan heritage and deep knowledge of the music made him the first go-to on the matter. Rodriguez was only too happy to help; after all, his own band’s latest album, Barfly, features the track “Troubled Waters,” which is a brisk, terse commentary on (and derision of) the American president. The track uses Trump’s own sound bytes to ridicule him.