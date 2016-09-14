15 Must-See Metal Shows In Houston This Fall

Taylor Momsen and The Pretty Reckless light up House of Blues on October 30. Photo by Taryn Decken/Courtesy of BB Gun Press

Metal-wise, Houston will be lucky to see a decent smattering of quality top acts and lesser-known gems touring through town during the cooler autumn months. While this article certainly doesn’t cover them all, we’ve collected the top 15 that any self-respecting metalhead would not want to miss.

15. UNCLEANSED

Walters Downtown, September 24

If you're unfamiliar with local heavies Uncleansed it's time for you to get schooled in all the dark and evil extreme death metal has to offer. Believe it or not, Houston has a very active death metal scene thanks to the numerous people associated with TXDM (Texas Extreme Death Metal) and the many shows they promote around town. Come grind your eardrums into powder as Uncleansed shares the stage with Thy Anti Christ, Khringe and Saturnatas.

14. POWER TRIP

Walters Downtown, September 20

These Dallas-based thrash dudes are reviving a vein of '80s metal with such precision — Slayer-inspired arrangements meet Randy Rhoads-esque guitar solos — you'd think they were just released from a Headbanger's Ball time capsule. Be prepared for a time warp as they play alongside Skourge and Mad Ball.

13. D.R.I.

Fitzgerald's, December 3

The original crossover masters of thrash and punk return home for the holidays. And who doesn't enjoy a moshpit meltdown after some holiday shopping? D.R.I will share the bill with Toxic Shock and Texas Massacre and if that's not enough for you, downstairs will host Hogs of War, Baron Von Bomblast, The Guillotines and the Bang Shifts.

12. DEADHORSE, THE HATES, DIE FAST

Fitzgerald's, November 19

The Welcome to Hellfest showcase not only features these three local heroes, but out-of-town guests including ASS, Seis Pistos, Ed Hall, Bag of Tricks and Cheesegrater Masturbation. The best part? Part of the proceeds will go to M.D. Anderson's Children's Hospital for Cancer awareness on behalf of J.J. Freeman and #fuckcancer.

The Pretty Reckless, with Holy White Hounds and Them Evils, will rock your Halloween weekend at House of Blues on October 30. digboston via Flickr Commons

11. THE PRETTY RECKLESS

October 30, House of Blues

Halloween weekend at House of Blues is always a good time, and what better way to ring in All Hallow's Eve than with heavy metal? The Pretty Reckless share the bill with NYC's Holy White Hounds and three-piece California boys, Them Evils for a grouping that shows off some of metal's newest talent.

Huntress (pictured) headlines an outstanding lineup with Trivium and Sabaton at Scout Bar on Friday, October 7. Floris Looijesteijn via Flickr Commons

10. TRIVIUM, SABATON, HUNTRESS

Scout Bar, October 7

In one of the best bills around, metalcore gods, Trivium pair up with metal's favorite dark witch of Huntress and Sabaton of Sweeden. There's just not a greater metal ticket available this fall on the calendar if you're looking for diversity and talent. From Jill Janus's operatic and powerful voice to Trivium's well-executed time signatures and genre-defining skill, this show will be one of the best of 2016.

Prophets of Rage at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion October 8th. Jordan Uhl via Flickr Commons

9. PROPHETS OF RAGE

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, October 8

After much hype and anticipation, members of this metal/rap supergroup have set out on tour promoting their "Make America RAGE Again" platform along with their EP, The Party's Over. Performing with AWOLNATION, these former members of Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine and Cypress Hill will assist you in your rage toward this election year's unprecedented level of absurdity and hatefulness.

Children of Bodom will be here December 11th at the House of Blues. Maria Nayef via Flickr Commons

8. CHILDREN OF BODOM, ABBATH, EX MORTUS, ONI, THE NOISE

House of Blues, December 11

We aren't sure why there are so many acts on one bill here, but if you're going to be standing (because there is no seating unless you play extra) at the HOB through 5 sets, at least at this show they're quality acts. Better yet, this show is in December, too and as expected, many bands take time off over the holidays from long summer touring gigs. So, in that regard, this exceptionally long show may be the water in the desert we metal fans all thirst for come Christmas season.