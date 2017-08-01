menu

Act Fast; Rodeo's Sneak-Peek Season Tickets Will Go Quickly

50 Houston Music People We Love


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Act Fast; Rodeo's Sneak-Peek Season Tickets Will Go Quickly

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Chris Gray
Garth Brooks performing in Pittsburgh, Pa., February 2015
Garth Brooks performing in Pittsburgh, Pa., February 2015
Photo by fatherspoon via Flickr Commons
A A

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tipped its hand by announcing that Garth Brooks would play twice next year, opening and closing the 2018 season on NRG Stadium’s brand-new stage February 27 and March 18. The anticipation level goes up another notch this morning, when a limited number of season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. via rodeohouston.com. "Limited number" means, of course, they will be gone almost immediately.

Starting at $360, plus shipping and handling, the tickets cover both Brooks performances and the rodeo’s other 18 concerts, which will be announced in January. Those who bypass this opportunity will still have a chance to see Brooks when at least 18,000 individual tickets for both shows, located in the stadium’s Loge and Upper levels, go on sale 10 a.m. September 9; users must first log in to the rodeo’s “virtual waiting room,” which opens at 9:30 a.m.

Is it February yet?

Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >