Act Fast; Rodeo's Sneak-Peek Season Tickets Will Go Quickly

Garth Brooks performing in Pittsburgh, Pa., February 2015 Photo by fatherspoon via Flickr Commons

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tipped its hand by announcing that Garth Brooks would play twice next year, opening and closing the 2018 season on NRG Stadium’s brand-new stage February 27 and March 18. The anticipation level goes up another notch this morning, when a limited number of season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. via rodeohouston.com. "Limited number" means, of course, they will be gone almost immediately.

Starting at $360, plus shipping and handling, the tickets cover both Brooks performances and the rodeo’s other 18 concerts, which will be announced in January. Those who bypass this opportunity will still have a chance to see Brooks when at least 18,000 individual tickets for both shows, located in the stadium’s Loge and Upper levels, go on sale 10 a.m. September 9; users must first log in to the rodeo’s “virtual waiting room,” which opens at 9:30 a.m.

Is it February yet?

