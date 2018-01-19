 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Houston's ABRY debuted her dance pop sound with the banger "Dangerous."
Houston's ABRY debuted her dance pop sound with the banger "Dangerous."
Photo by Darian Julun

ABRY Makes Herself Known On Debut Single

David Garrick | January 19, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

The dance pop world is a tough one to break into, no matter how good you are. As a music journalist, you tend to get messages from all types of artists who have new music out or music that's coming out. While sometimes you can't get to all of those who reach out, Houston's Abry definitely caught my attention with her debut track, "Dangerous."  In the midst of finishing up an E.P., the singer dropped the song in late October and it's pretty amazing to hear on the first listen.

Opening with traditional dance and jungle synths with a beat that hits like you want dance music to hit, the song is only overshadowed by ABRY's vocals that seem to glue the track together. Musically the track sounds like a mix of Diplo and Dillon Francis while the singer's vocals dance between electro-pop and hip hop with occasional screwed elements added in and clocks in at a little under the four minute mar. The result is a track that shows the bright future of the twenty year old.

ABRY's debut single could definitely become your new jam.
ABRY's debut single could definitely become your new jam.
Photo Courtesy of artist

You can follow ABRY on Facebook or on Instagram, and you can stream her music on Spotify. "Dangerous" is available on all outlets, and could easily become you favorite new jam. If the rest of her E.P. is this strong, she'll more than likely become a household name sooner than later.

 
David Garrick is a Houston native who sees more live music than pretty much anyone else in town. A tireless proponent for underground music, he divides his time between seeing up to six bands a night and championing the rights of artists. Known for being a straight shooter, he focuses primarily on Houston music and Houston music events.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >