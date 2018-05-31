Slug in the Sun Explodes With Raw Debut Album

“Chaotic” and “anti-melodic” are the ways that Slug in the Sun describes itself as a band, and they are pretty on-point terms. Those who seek the red end of the volume both aurally and emotionally will find a lot to love in their album Memoirs of Misfortune. It’s a high-octane kid of metal.

There is a lot to love on the album. The second track, “Precious Torment” is by far the stand out track. The band’s anarchic sound is more safely chained here than on the other four songs, and the call-and-response bridge sounds like the members of Kilgore were all put screaming into a giant blender.

It’s also a surprisingly beautiful lyrical track. Lines such as “Waking paralyzed on a bed of glass and rock/Waterboarded by a weeping sky” are just plain inspired. There are a lot of little gems like that hidden under Hector Figureoa’s manic, screeching voice. He clearly has a lot of power and control, but the beauty of some of the lyrical work would benefit a bit from a slightly more dynamic approach. Just because something is chaos doesn’t mean it has to be unintelligible.