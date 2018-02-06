Kid Rock Wouldn't Let Us Review His Show, So Here's What We Assume Happened

Kid Rock performed at the Toyota Center last Saturday, but you won't get to read about it here. Last week, Rock's publicist informed the Press (and presumably other outlets) no media would be allowed to review the show.

It's uncertain how much of this is in response to the unfavorable feedback Rock received when he announced his serious/not serious Senate run last year and how much is market/outlet specific (media were present at his January 20 Nashville gig, for example). A search through our archives finds several favorable concert reviews, a single decade-old negative album write-up, and a tongue-in-cheek list of possible Senate campaign slogans (using Rock's own quotes). Compared to the abuse heaped here upon the likes of John Mayer and Toby Keith, Rock is practically a Press fave.

But *something* must have rubbed the former Bob Ritchie the wrong way, so all we can do is speculate as to just what occurred behind those big glass Toyota Center doors last Saturday night. Feel free to confirm/dissent in the comments if you were there.