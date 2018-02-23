Anova Skyway Hits the Highway

Nothing about Anova Skyway suggests caution. The veteran Houston progressive rockers create music that challenges listeners to ponder heavy issues. The band performs their technically-precise music without abandon live. But, lately it has taken a measured approach to taking that music to listeners outside the Houston area. That changes this weekend when the band begins a tour of Texas cities in support of its recent release, A Light in the Darkness.

“This is our first small run of out of town dates with the current lineup,” explained Garret West, the band’s lead vocalist. “I played a San Antonio date with them a couple of years ago. But it was one date. Now that I live in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, I'm going to try to expand our audience there as well. We are excited about this run coming up. I think the Austin date in particular is going to open some doors for us. I'd love to tour out of state eventually. Baby steps.”

This Saturday’s show at BFE Rock Club is a tour kick-off, of sorts. Saturate, Para Bellum, Homesick Alien and Seven to Emote are all on the bill of a show that’ll take place in friendly confines and ahead of Anova Skyway's mid-March Texas tour. From there, the band heads to Austin’s Dirty Dog Bar for a SXSW set, a date at Recuerdos Bar in McAllen and a San Antonio gig before closing the run back home at Warehouse Live on March 31 with To Whom It May, Great White Fire, Recreating Eden and Sensitiser. West said it’s a busy moment for this variation of the band. The current lineup includes West on vocals, Andrew Alvarez and Mike Palacios on guitars, drummer Michael Marksberry and Cory Miles on bass.