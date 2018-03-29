Arthur Yoria Comes Full Circle New Full Length

If you're a solo artist in today's music world, and you're looking to make a name for yourself, you're in for quite the battle. In a time when we're seeing such acts embrace genre mixing, culture marketing, and other tricks to grab someone's attention; the traditional route of busting your tail for a decade or longer is still the best route.

That's what Chicago native and Houston transplant Arthur Yoria has done. For the past ten years he's lived the road life while releasing some of the more engaging singer songwriter tracks you'll hear. On His new release After You, it feels like all of that living and hard work has come full circle. There's a magic to how Yoria crafts a song, and an almost impeccable manner in which he performs his songs. In nine tracks he showcases a sound that's hard not to be drawn to while giving listeners a sound that's far from formulaic, while staying familiar at the same time.

Opening with the playful piano of "Maybe," Yoria quickly adds a lush and twangy guitar alongside a thumpy bass line and minimal percussion to almost strip away the fluff that songs of a lesser caliber would contain. Here, Yoria lets his sweet voice and light instrumentation mix together in a minimalist approach that gives your ears a delightful track that speaks for itself more than an studio trickery ever could. This continues into the lead single, "Wishlist" where the catchy stride and hook filled notes grab a hold of your attention, and the pace never slows down to cause you to listen elsewhere.