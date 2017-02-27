Artists Pull Out of Houston Whatever Fest After Ill-Advised Transgender Comments

Giant Kitty at Houston's Nightingale Room, October 2016 Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

A handful of artists have pulled out of Houston Whatever Fest following a Facebook post by the organizer that many people have interpreted as disparaging to the transgender community.

Sunday night, Houston’s Roologic Records announced on social media that local punk rockers Giant Kitty would cancel their appearance at the festival, scheduled for April 1 and 2 in the area around Warehouse Live. Two more of the label’s acts, Genesis BLU and SoBe Lash, are also pulling out “in solidarity,” the statement said.

“The transphobic comments at the center of the controversy was hateful and heartbreaking,” it added.

Last week, HWF founder Jason Price posted a photo on Facebook depicting someone in a dress waiting in an airport security line. The caption read, “I mean, I know it’s Vegas and anything can happen here and does, but he should really be wearing some more clothes going through security at the airport. Yes, I did say HE.”

Giant Kitty guitarist Cassandra Chiles and drummer Trinity Quirk are transgender, and married to one another. Price’s post has since been deleted, but not before being shared multiple times and provoking dozens of incensed comments. Late Friday night, he posted the following apology:

Saturday afternoon, HWF’s official Facebook followed with another on behalf of the festival.

Monday morning, Roologic boss Ruben Jimenez said he and others in the Giant Kitty camp had been involved with discussions with representatives from the festival over the weekend, but both sides remain reluctant to make any further public statements because of the sensitive nature of the situation, the ongoing nature of the discussions, and the volume of social-media vitriol the issue has generated so far.

“I hope that those things won’t prevent what everyone would be hoping for, which is a positive outcome,” he said. “I really do feel that way, because while the situation was wrong, we live in a society nowadays that’s so quick to red-letter that person or organization. One thing I’ve learned is [that] if you look them in the eye that doesn’t lead to any misinterpretation.”

Jimenez also said the band did consider remaining on the HWF bill and using their performance to make a statement against such discrimination, but ultimately decided doing so would have brought too much of the wrong kind of attention — namely, that playing the fest would inevitably be viewed in strictly political terms and nullify their ability to perform strictly as a punk rock band. The decision to pull out was made after a mutual agreement between the band and Roologic, Jimenez explained.

“We definitely looked to [Giant Kitty] because they are sort of at the front lines of the community that’s affected by the situation,” he said. The decision to cancel, he added, was made out of “complete respect to their feelings, and for the right reasons.”

One of which, he added, was “them not being able to be comfortable after all this.”

The Houston Press has also reached out to Jason Price and will update this story if necessary.

