Ashlynn Ivy Lets Her Voice Do The Talking on Debut

Sometimes, you can hear an album that almost melts your heart. For a good while now, Beaumont's Ashlynn Ivy has been making the kind of music that reminds you of the past, without sounding antiquated. Her vocals come from an era where singers weren't using a computer to correct pitch, each note sounding earnest and direct. On her debut E.P.; Hearts For Breakfast, the Houston transplant not only draws you in with her powerful voice, but keeps you there with her songwriting.

In the release's opening track, "Sparrow Song." Ivy opens things up with a dreary guitar, minimal drums, and a soft synth before her vocals spread out like butter on a hot biscuit. The second song, "Good Woman," opens still with minimal drums and now with keys that sound like they're coming from deep space. When the song hits an uptick in speed, it doesn't take anything away from the strength of Ivy's voice, reminiscent of how the vocals of Lana Del Rey or Banks hit listeners for the first time. She continues this on the third track, "Happiest Girl in Tx," where her sound just hits like an old memory but this time with pop inflection, complete with horns and catchy backing vocal melodies.

When it comes to the title track, "Hearts for Breakfast," Ivy delivers with a mix of piano based structure and brush stroked drums. While the following song, "Vultures" begins in a darker space, the song quickly picks up with an organ that will remind you of the sounds used in albums like Yellow Submarine and Vanilla Fudge. The instrumentation creates a kaleidoscope of happy go lucky pop.