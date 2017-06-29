Who Was Seagram Calling "Punks in Ski Masks?"

Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

I'm 18-years old, and music is life. I listen to all types, but mostly Hip Hop/Rap and R&B. When I was much younger, my mom showed me "Sickness" by DRS and I had never heard anything like it. I listened to a few more of their songs and loved that I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I was disappointed when I couldn't find any other music like theirs because no one I knew of at the time rapped or delivered like that, and it was a different era of music.

That was several years ago. Maybe about a week ago, I stumbled across "Minds Playin’ Tricks On Me" and fucked with it a lot, and it encouraged me to look up more songs by the Geto Boys, because I had never heard the name before, although I was familiar with some of Scarface’s work. I had also heard the song "Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta," but I didn't know who it was by. I have to say, I have absolutely no idea how I've never heard of the Geto Boys, because I was absolutely blown away by the Geto Boys album (the one with the mugshots), and liked every song besides one maybe that I can't remember.

My favorites were "City Under Siege," "Mind of a Lunatic" and "Size Ain't Shit". I am a huge fan of you personally, and not just your Geto Boys work, even though I am aware that you wrote a large portion of the Geto Boys’ album. I love that your messages still apply to today's society, even after all these years, especially in songs like, "Welfare Bitches" and "KKK." It's genius.

Then I found the song, "Actions Speak Louder Than Words" and I think that song is an all-around masterpiece. That's where my question comes in. In Seagram's last verse he says, "Signin' checks that your punk ass can't cash, got your album cover full of punks wearin' ski masks." Who are the punks wearing ski masks he is referring to?

Blown Away:

I don’t know who Seagram was talking about in the song. But Seagram was before his time, so if I had to take a wild guess as to who the punks wearin' ski masks were, I would say probably the Trump Administration.

AT WHAT POINT AM I BEING STUPID?

Dear Willie D:

Should a person stay in a bad marriage because of children? All we do is argue and cuss each other. Our sex life was great I thought. I think he is cheating because of the change in sex. Now every time we do it, I feel like he is doing it with someone else. Not to brag but I so believe in pleasing my man because he is the king of the castle. But women know. Please help, because I’m trapped by my loyalty.

Trapped by Loyalty:

I wouldn’t advise anyone to stay in a bad marriage for the kids. Do that and you’ll end up causing more harm than good, because kids hear the arguments and see the disconnect, and they will subsequently learn to cope with bad relationships rather than terminate or avoid them.

No marriage is perfect, but any marriage is fixable if both parties are willing to invest in it. It’s possible that your husband doesn’t know how heavy your heart is, so talk to him, tell him how you feel and give yourselves a chance to make things right before you jump ship. The grass is seldom greener up close.

Ask Willie D anything at willied.com/ask-willie-d, and come back next Thursday for more of his best answers.

