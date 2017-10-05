I Unfriended My Trump-Supporting Friends. Help!

Willie D: "Maybe if we all would just take a step back and try to imagine what it might be like for someone to deal with us, perhaps we would be inspired to improve our behavior." Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

Was I wrong for unfriending all of my friends that voted for Donald Trump on my Facebook page?

Unfriended:

Yes, you were wrong for unfriending your Trump-supporting friends. You should’ve nuked them instead.

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO PEOPLE BEING COURTEOUS OF OTHERS?

Dear Willie D:

Whatever happened to simple courtesy in this country? December marks 15 years that I have worked in the customer-service industry. While I’ll admit that from a business standpoint customer service has seen a steep decline, from a customer standpoint it’s even worse.

People in line fighting over trivial stuff like someone standing too close is ridiculous. Last week I saw a post on social media where a woman pulled out a gun on two women at Walmart because they attacked her daughter over a notebook. I have been at grocery stores numerous times and witnessed people get in the express line with a shopping cart full of items.

It’s even strange to see people smile, or give a random compliment. Whatever happened to people being courteous of others?

Common Courtesy:

Once upon a time, in a galaxy far, far away…A lot of it has to do with self-entitlement and the absence of patience. But ultimately it boils down to bad parenting, infused with a morally bankrupt media, and the new societal norm of rewarding bad behavior (think Donald Trump).

Maybe if we all would just take a step back and try to imagine what it might be like for someone to deal with us, perhaps we would be inspired to improve our behavior. You never know just how you look through other people's eyes.

SHOULD I SUE THE CITY FOR FLOODING MY HOUSE DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

Dear Willie D:

I am a 36-year resident of Houston who has lived in the city all my life. My wife and I got flooded out during Hurricane Harvey, not because we live in a flood zone, but because our mayor, Sylvester Turner. gave the order to voluntarily release the reservoir near our house.

Needless to say, I’m pissed. Because we don’t live in a flood zone, there was no need to buy flood insurance. Now our only remedy is to somehow hope that FEMA comes through with disaster relief to help us out with repairs. Many of my neighbors are suing, and they want us to join them in a class-action lawsuit because as they say, there’s power in numbers.

I’m skeptical as I feel it’s a waste of time to try to sue the city. I’m sure the Feds have it protected. What would you do in my position?

Flood Zone:

Being that I know a few people who are suing the city after they were purposely flooded by the city when officials released the reservoirs, I asked an associate who works for FEMA what was the likelihood of them winning, and he laughingly (in a sarcastic way) said, “zero.”

He said the city is not responsible for the weather, and released the reservoirs to save more homes and prevent further damages from occurring. Still, if I were you, I would sue. Who knows, you might win.

