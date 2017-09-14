Do Rappers Really Give Away Vehicles to Fans? Help!

Willie D: "It’s time to take off the gloves and get real." Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

When these rappers get on Facebook and say share and post [and] you could get a chance to win a new vehicle is this true? Like, does anyone ever win? To me, the ones that do win things is always the ones that don’t need it, instead of the lower-income people like myself that could really use [it]!

I was just curious. You would be cool as ever to answer it.

Just Curious:

I guess it would depend on how big the celebrity is, and what kind of vehicle it is. If Drake posted on his official website that he was giving away a brand-new Mercedes, one might tend to believe it’s legit. But if Boobie Slapback, who works at Dave’s Fix-A-Flat and lives in his mom’s basement, said he was giving one away, I would need to see some check stubs and tax returns.

I'M A SOCIALLY AWKWARD INTROVERT. HOW DO I MAKE FRIENDS?

Dear Willie D:

I’m 29, and I don’t know how to start off a conversation with people I don’t know. Sometimes even if I know the person but I’m not close to them, it’s a problem. For example, my brother’s new wife’s family came to their daughter’s birthday party at an event center.

I sat in the room with them for at least 30 minutes before I said more than a greeting to any of them, and that was because her mother asked me where I got my pumps from. When I’m not around my close friends and I tell a joke, it comes off as flat and anything but funny. But when I’m with my friends everything flows natural.

So, how do I overcome my shyness and become confident around others?

Nonsocial Butterfly:

Next time you’re out just be yourself, sip on a little booze (if you drink), and don’t worry about fitting in. I think it’s cool that not everybody is outgoing, and some people are quiet and reserved. It actually makes the quiet person more unique and mysterious.

But if becoming a social butterfly is really important, then you just have to be brave enough to try new things. Get a job in retail, or volunteer at a community center working with kids, or food bank where you’ll be forced to interact with people all the time. Becoming a bartender might also do the trick. After hearing all those drunk lies and alibis, you’ll be able to talk to anybody.

WHY DO LIBERTARIANS TRY TO FORCE THEIR BELIEFS ON OTHERS?

Dear Willie D:

I hate libertarians. They want America to move away from policing the world, they think people should be free to marry whomever they choose, and they believe that Americans should do whatever the hell they want as long as they’re not hurting anyone. They claim to be individual thinkers, but in reality they are part of a misguided group.

Why do libertarians try to force their beliefs on the rest of us?

Libertarian Hater:

I don’t think libertarians try to force their beliefs on others, any more than others try to force their belief on them. Everyone chooses the evil that gives them the most personal benefit.

MY TEEN DAUGHTER IS STEALING MY PILLS

Dear Willie D:

I’m extremely depressed at times, so I take Zoloft, to balance the neurotransmitters in my brain. For the past few months I’ve noticed that my pills have been going faster than normal. Since my middle daughter (15 years old) is the only one at home who would have access to them, I surmised that she has been taking them.

When I confronted her about it, she denied it. She has had a few issues in the past, but I reduced it to teenage rebellion. If I push, she will shut down. How do I go about addressing this issue without being accusatory, and controlling?

Stolen Pills:

You can’t. It’s time to take off the gloves and get real. Lock your pills up, and get your daughter some help.

Ask Willie D anything at willied.com/ask-willie-d, and come back next Thursday for more of his best answers.

