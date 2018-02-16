Astragal Hopes To Keep It Short and Sweet at In Bloom

Festivals are now just a part of the music landscape, whether you accept that or not. Now that FPSF, formerly Free Press Summer Fest, has been re-branded, renamed, and rescheduled to In Bloom, it's time to start looking at those who make up the local side of the festival. In this case, Houston's Astragal are easily one of the best bands to be added to the lineup. Forget the fact that these guys are in their early twenties, or that their live sets are a mix of energetic frenzy and soft hues, and focus on the fact that they already have two solid E.P.'s, they've toured, and they're starting work on a full length this year. Their second E.P. Split, with Houston's Donna Hayward, is a real game changer and shows how far the trio has come since starting. The Houston Press sat down with lead singer and guitarist Jimmy Bent and bassist David Sosa to talk about how the band came to be, the new music the band is working on, and what people should expect to see from them at the festival.

When bands get together, there's usually some story about how the members met in math class, or that they worked together. For Astragal, it wasn't even close to that. " We have Craigslist to thank for how David and Sam met, but I met Sam at a Beach House show after I complimented him on his Animal Collective shirt. I was in a weird place for a while after my band Wilding Estates broke up; I went from playing shows and practicing all of the time to barely touching an instrument, so I was really itching to play with someone. Playing alone isn't enough for me as a musician, so after running into Sam at a DIIV show, someone suggested that we get together to jam and the rest is history," says the singer.

The band with a name that's hard to forget feels like something from another time and place, something that Bent confirms. "Astragal came from a book by the same name from the French writer Albertine Sarrazin, the pink and cream cover caught my eyes at a bookstore while strolling through Greenwhich Village with my girlfriend. It's such an exciting and wonderful story on the trappings of free will, youth, and the pains of falling in and out of love," remarks Bent.