Waterloo Fest Drops Groovy First Year Lineup

If you're starting a music festival today, you better stand out a bit. Now with festivals hosting many of the same names across multiple cities, it's hard to tell one from the other. However, with the newly announced Waterloo Fest, Austin will get a little closer to how the city used to be, with plenty of weirdness and groovy tunes. Full of jam band royalty, the three day festival will host plenty of music to vibe to under the Texas skyline at Carson Creek Ranch on September 7-9.

Confirmed to appear, The String Cheese Incident is set to headline all three nights of the festival. In their 25th year as a band, these guys have dropped 11 albums and have drawn crowds wherever they perform. Last year they released Believe to plenty of praise, proving the Colorado band isn't slowing down. The festival will also host a set from Grateful Dead tribute act, Joe Russo's Almost Dead who will be making their first Texas appearance. The Afro-beat and jazz infused sounds of The Motet are also on the lineup, as are the Americana folk sounds of New Jersey's Railroad Earth.

Waterloo Fest will help make Austin weird again. Poster courtesy of Waterloo Fest

The festival will also have a set from instrumental fusion act Tauk who's latest album Sir Nebula is a trip from start to finish. Alabama's BoomBox will also provide plenty of jam heavy tunes with their mix of electronic and rock sounds, as will a solo set from Joe Russo's Dead's Marco Benevento. While the festival is set to add more names in the coming months, the already announced lineup will offer plenty of tunes for the jam band crowd. With some heavy hitters from the genre, coupled with camping packages, the three night festival should be a good time for anyone who's a fan of songs that get groovy.