Virgil Wolfe Drops Another Gem

When you're looking at the fresh faces that make up who's dropping solid rhymes in Houston lately, you can't overlook the mike skills of Baytown's Virgil Wolfe. With intriguing beats that stick with you for days, his latest four song release with STRCOLCTR, Unlimited TV Dinners proves that the new Houston rap class is destined to take over the mantle left by the Screw era rappers.

Opening with the catchy sounds of "Love Case, Er," the beat immediately reminds you of Digable Planets while Wolfe's smooth flow dances atop it all. This is followed by the slow burn of "Filler Episode." It's quickly obvious that Wolfe knows how to hit a mike, even if he doesn't employ trap and all the other formulaic sounds that have cluttered hip hop recently. The chill beat and his impressive flow here are the stunners, not traditional hype.