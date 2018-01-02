The 20 Best Houston Rap Tapes Of 2017 (20-16)

Last year either felt like the longest year ever or the shortest one, depending on your deposition. In the last four months alone, the city of Houston has witnessed a 500-year flood, a World Series win, a franchise quarterback arrive and a snow day. We also may have had the most diverse stretch of rap releases, ever.

Unlike prior years where Houston rap remained embedded in certain cliques and circles, it blew up to various stretches of the internet. Soundcloud and internet presence became a more significant priority. Even as some artists who blew up from the platform regressed a bit in 2017, other artists stepped in and made sure their voices were heard. Simply put, rap dominated Houston in 2017, to the point where the few moments that haven’t been rap -related still found a way to circle back to the genre.

As long as the New Houston Rap column has existed (going on almost two plus years now), the standard thread has been a multitude of releases from artists such as Delorean, Le$, Doughbeezy, BeatKing and more. Last year added more names, all of them twisting away various styles of production. All bending flows and verses to craft what they thought was the best possible material. Let us start remembering the best of 2017, projects 20 through 16. If we had to push this list to take in honorable mentions, it would include Anti-Lilly's return, It's Nice Outside, De'Wayne Jackson's Don't Be Afraid, TrakkSounds' The Other Side, T2 Ghetto Hippie's Double Cups & Taco Trucks, Tim Woods' Stranger Strains and Jay-Von's Fuck A Title.