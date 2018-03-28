Side Effects: The Best Music of The Week in Houston

Now that SXSW is over, this city will get a little back to normal with plenty of shows rolling through town. This week we'll see performances from Ty Dolla $ign, Maxo Kream, Chrome Sparks and more will all be here while locals like Killer Hearts, Brand New Hearts, Will Van Horn and more will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you can get started at Dosey Doe for the legendary sounds of Nils Lofgren. Lofgren, now a member of the E Street Band, has been dropping solo records since the mid-'70s, his shows are worth making it out for, and his last proper release Old School is pretty grand. There's no word of openers on the all ages show that includes dinner. Doors 5:30 p.m.; tickets $68 to $128.

If that's not your thing, then you could drop by the studio at Warehouse Live when Houston's Maxo Kream swings by to drop a set. Kream has been grinding a good while, his sets are worth making it out for, and his latest drop Punken from this year is pretty legit. Cuz Lightyear will bring his hip hop on all the way from Michigan as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $25.

Thursday over at The Avenida, the synth pop of Poppy will return to town. Supporting her latest Poppy Computer, the downtown space should get pretty strange and dance heavy, as her music is the definition of pop music. A support set from DK the Drummer will go on prior at the all ages event. Doors 6:45 p.m.; Free.

Janine will bring her soulful sounds to town. Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

The R&B of New Zealand's Janine and the Mixtape will swing by to perform at House of Blues. Janine has been making sultry jams for a minute now, and her latest single "Never The Right Time," is a great way to gauge her soulful tunes. There's no word of opener, but that could change on the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

Over at Notsuoh, the post-punk of Baltimore's Natural Velvet will swing by to perform. Playing songs from their latest release, Mirror to Make You, this group should impress anyone attending. The dream pop of Houston's Such Marvelous Monsters will be on as direct support while the crazed punk of ImposterBoys will kick the 21 & up show off. Doors at 7 pm.; Free.

Satellite Bar will host the electronica of Brooklyn's Chrome Sparks. This guy makes a mix of ambient and dark electronica that's pretty mesmerizing, and his latest drop Chrome Sparks due in April is pretty tight. North Carolina's Machinedrum will be on as direct support and opener, and should get feet moving at the all ages show with his dance heavy sounds. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15 to $23.

Robert Ellis never disappoints when he performs live. Photo courtesy of New West Records

Friday you can start off at The Orange Show when Robert Ellis swings by to fill the eclectic space with sound. While Ellis has two new projects that aren't him solo, his last release Robert Ellis was his strongest to date, and he's always worth making it out for. Adriel Denae will bring her soulful sounds all the way from Chicago as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Sold Out. There's also a second show on Thursday. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $25.

Numbers will get saucy when the troupe from Dem Damn Dames returns with another show, this time it's a comedy and burlesque show. Alongside the troupe members themselves, a cast of performers from Massachusetts, Dallas, Austin and more will be there to give you laughs and entertainment. Your ticket includes free entry into Classic Numbers following the 18 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $35.

If you ever wondered what ZZ Top would sound like if weed smoke and the party that never ended were more of a factor, then you could head upstairs to White Oak Music Hall for the rocking twang of Honky. The Austin group lead by Jeff Pinkus of Butthole Surfers always throws a good time, and their last release Codruroy proved they aren't slowing down. Dallas' Mothership will be on as direct support while Houston's The Satanic Overlords of Rock N' Roll will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

EXPAND Southern Culture On The Skids are always a great time. Photo courtesy of Billions

Continental Club will host their yearly weekend full of tunes from Southern Culture On The Skids. The Chapel Hill trio has been going strong for twenty years, their shows are always a mix of trailer park and surfy twang, and their latest release The Electric Pinecones is their best in a good while. The first night of their two nights here will have The Highrollers as openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the electro-pop of K. Flay will swing by to drop a set. Flay has been gaining notoriety for a while now, her shows are supposed to be a trip, and last year's Everywhere Is Somewhere was pretty impressive. The alt pop electronics of Yungblud will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15 to $18.

Saturday over at Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland, you can catch legendary group Chicago in person. Together since 1967, these guys will definitely bring happiness as they're not touring very regularly anymore, and their last regular release Now is nearing the five year mark. They do however have a catalog of hits like "If You Leave Me Now," and "Hard To Say I'm Sorry/Get Away," and "25 Or 6 To 4," to name a few. JD & the Straight Shot will open the all ages and kind of pricey show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $79.50 to $125.

Amplified Heat will bring all the rock to Satellite Bar. Photo courtesy of artist

Satellite Bar will get loud when the throwback rock of Amplified Heat swings by to play. These guys know how to play with intensity and heft, and their last release Rateros still holds up. The desert rock of Austin's Greenbeard will be on as direct support while Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad will bring their surf rock on prior. Houston's The Killer Hearts will also perform and Ganesha will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

If he actually shows up, then Rick Ross will be over at Arena Theatre. Ross didn't show the last time he was booked here, but his latest release Rather You Than Me from last year was pretty solid. There's no word of openers for the all ages show, but that should change. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $59.50.

The chill and often, not very lively sounds of Khruangbin will take over the downstairs of White Oak Music Hall. It seems that a lot of people adore this chill, like unbelievably chill band, and their latest release Con Todo El Mundo will definitely calm you down, if not help you fall asleep. Will Van Horn will open the all ages show with his twangy infused sounds. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15 to $18.

Brand New Hearts bring indie rock goodness to every set they play. Photo courtesy of artist

Rudyard's will get going when Houston's Brand New Hearts swing by to give everyone a dose of their indie rock goodness. Easily the tightest band in town, the four piece will bring their albums including last year's The Kid Really Fucked Me Over to life. Austin's Magnet School will be on as direct support while the big guitar sounds of Jay Satellite will get the 21 & up show going. Doors at 8 p.m.; $8.

Night two of Southern Culture On The Skids will take place at Continental Club. Alongside the rambunctious trio, the old town folk of Albany, Texas' Urban Pioneers will be on as direct support and openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20.

Arthur Yoria will bring his brand of folk meets Americana meets over to Mucky Duck. Yoria is a tough artist to place a genre on, but that doesn't mean he's not engaging and intriguing to catch. I've caught him no less than ten times, and I was never disappointed after catching him perform. This show is a celebration of the release of his beautiful new album, After You. Jeff Paxton Jr. of The Tomes will be on as support and opener for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

On Sunday you could make your way over to House of Blues for the hip hop of Ty Dolla $ign. The California styles of this guy are pretty crazed and intense, while his shows are rumored to be just as energized. His latest drop, Beach House 3 is definitely worth checking out and tracks like "Side Effects" could be your next jam. 24 Hrs will bring his Atlanta based rhymes on as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25.

Movements will bring their indie rock vibes to Houston. Photo courtesy of Fearless Records

Monday you could swing by White Oak Music Hall upstairs to catch the spacey indie rock of Movements. This California four piece makes indie rock that's similar to early Rogue Wave, and just as interesting. They'll be here in support of last year's Feel Something, and should be worth catching. New Jersey's Can't Swim will be on as direct support while Orange County's Super Whatevr go on beforehand. The noise pop of Colorado's Gleemer will get the all ages show started with doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $12.

Over at House of Blues, the hip hop of Lil Skies will swing by to perform. Yes, there's yet another rapper with Lil as part of their name, though this Pennsylvania rapper has plenty of heat behind him, and last year's Life Of A Dark Rose has gotten plenty of attention. Landon Cube will open up the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

EXPAND Miguel will bring his latest "War & Leisure" to life. Photo by Timothy Saccenti

Tuesday if you'd planned on heading to Warehouse Live to catch Miguel in the ballroom, the show has since sold out. California's SIR will be on as direct support and Nonchalant Savant will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.

That's about it for this week. No matter what you decide to do, be safe, stay hydrated, and drink like an adult.

