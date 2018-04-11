Big Bank: The Best of The Week

This week Houston will have plenty of decisions on what to do. With performances from The Sword, Big K.R.I.T., Mike Barfield, Bruce Cockburn and more while a one off set from Sugar Shack, as well as sets from Gio Chamba, Frog Hair and more will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you can begin with a set from New York's Smooky Margielaa upstairs at White Oak Music Hall. The 15- year-old rap prodigy has been dropping jams for a minute now, his latest single "Come Up" is pretty spectacular, and he's rumored to have a crazy live show. The all ages show doesn't have word of openers of support, but that could change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

On Thursday you might want to get over to House of Blues for the Latin infused country rock of The Mavericks. These guys have been making hits and songs that stick with you for a good while. Their latest, last year's Brand New Day was more upbeat and super catchy. There's no word of openers, but that could change on the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $35 to $75.

Of course, at Warehouse Live in the ballroom a set from Big K.R.I.T. will take place. Here in support of last year's 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, the Mississippi born rapper is ready to prove his platinum status and mike prowess with tracks like "Big Bank," and "1999." Georgia's Cyhi the Prynce will be on as direct support while the hip hop of Atlanta's Childish Major will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; Sold Out.

EXPAND The Sword will bring their metal back to White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Jack Thompson

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Austin's The Sword will return with a new album in tow. While the band's new album Used Future is another turn in music style for these guys, that's kind of always been their thing since Warp Riders dropped several years ago, and they're always solid live. The psych metal of New York's King Buffalo will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $18.

At Notsuoh you could get your pop punk fix with Houston's The Hostile Redemption. The show will also host a performance from Houston's Heck Nugget who will bring their punk infused indie rock sound to the bill. Austin's The Red Heroes will open the 21 & up show with their brand of pop punk. Doors at 8 p.m.; cover TBD.

Big Top will get groovy when The Phantom Royals bring their masked surf sounds to the Main Street venue. Who are these masked men donning capes who also play some of the best surf rock and favorites of yours? You'll have to swing by the 21 & up show and see for yourself. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free.

EXPAND The James Hunter Six will rock your soul. Photo courtesy of Daptone Records

Friday the soul blues mix of England's The James Hunter Six will get the night started at Heights Theater. Hunter has a soulful style that's impressed everyone who's seen him and made him famous fans like Van Morrison. The band is known for a crazed live set, and their latest release Whatever It Takes has received critical acclaim. The rockabilly of Austin's Jolie & the Jackalopes will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22 to $32.

Notsuoh will host a barn burner when Houston's The Good Heart bring their Americana infused rock to all. Catchy and engaging, their last release Path is definitely worth checking out. The alt sounds of Houston's Forever Miles will bring energy as direct support while the 21 & up show will get opened by Houston's Field of Bronze. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

The legendary garage rock of Sugar Shack will return one night only at Rockefeller's. Photo by Jerry Milton

Of course, I'd guess most of you would be over at Rockefeller's for the enigmatic and knock down drag out energy of Sugar Shack. While this isn't a return as much as a one off set, the garage rock legends will reunite for this show and delight all who never saw them burn down stages with firey performances over twenty years ago. Their album Shotgun For Two should be the bible for anyone starting a rock band today, and was loved the world over especially by Little Steven. The Satanic Overlords of Rock N Roll will be on as direct support while the costumed punk of The Cops will go on prior. Poizon will get things started as only they can for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the high energy of Matt and Kim will take center stage. While the duo can bring energy to a festival set, it's been a minute since they've been in town and their latest single "Happy If You're Happy" is pretty poppy. The pop of Philadelphia's CRUISR will be on prior while the electro-pop of TWINKIDS will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $30.

The Armadillo Palace will get groovin' when The Dirty River Boys stop by to get feet moving. These guys fuse together country, Americana, and rock with ease, and their latest album The Dirty River Boys is pretty immense. Max Flinn will be on as direct support and opener for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $13 to $15.

Continental Club will get down when the Tyrant of Texas Funk, Mike Barfield stops by. While Barfield lead the Hollisters to great heights, his blue-eyed soul songs are where the magic lies. If you listen to his release The Tyrant, you might just start getting down, and his solo sets are pretty rump shaking to say the least. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $12.

Frog Hair will bring their crazed sounds to Dan Electros. Photo by Erin Dance

Saturday the crazed psych sounds of Houston's Frog Hair will return to perform at Dan Electros. When you take two parts legendary musician and mix them with a couple of shots and weird lighting, Frog Hair would be what you get. While their sets are insane the music on A Long List of Shortcomings is like what would've happened had Butthole Surfers stayed the path and stayed on an indie label instead of making records like Beck. Fiddle Witch and the Demons of Doom will be on as direct support while Merkava will go on prior. Hearts of Animals will open things up for the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; $8 cover.

Over at Raven Tower, the Benefit Betties will host their annual fundraiser, The Betties Ball. Alongside plenty of burlesque performances to the theme of the sixties, the event will raise money for women's and children's charities here in town. There's more than enough singing, performing and more with information available here. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $25.

Over at Continental Club, you could get your funky fix when Houston's Bayou City Funk swing by to drop their latest album. A support set from Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats will be on hand while Free Radicals will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; $15.

HandsomeBeast will bring plenty of good vibes to Satellite Bar. Photo by Daniel Jackson

Satellite Bar will get down when Houston's HandsomeBeast swing by to bring their energy to the room. Supporting their latest The Badass Future, these guys know how to bring a room to its feet and keep them dancing. The crazed and energetic Cumbia jams from Gio Chamba will be on as direct support while Belvoir will get the all ages show started. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $10.

Sunday you could head downtown for the Bodega Block Party at Black's Bodega. Alongside a host of neighborhood vendors and tasty eats from Pan de Taco, there's music from Rick Martinez and pinatas plus more. The all ages event runs all day. Doors at 11 a.m.; Free.

The Heights Theater will host Canada's Bruce Cockburn for an evening of tunes. The singer songwriter has had plenty of praise in Canada, but his runs here haven't been as solid. However, with an evening show, he'll play plenty from his catalog including last year's Bone On Bone. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.

Moonwalks make trippy sounds from space. Photo by Brendan Brulon & Alex Kennedy

Over at The Secret Group, Detroit's Moonwalks will bring their psych intertwined space rock over. There's something about the dark sounds this trio makes where most of the songs from their latest release LUNAR PHASES sounds like they're coming from outer space. There's no word of openers, but that could change for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8 to $12.

On Tuesday you might want to head to White Oak Music Hall for the strange and bizarre sounds of That 1 Guy. The bonus here is that the guy in question made his own instrument and the music he makes with it is pretty insane. The downfall is that if you've seen him before, you'll see kind of the same thing this time too. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15.

That's about it for this week. Remember that getting home safe is what's best for you and everyone else, and that a safe ride home is just an app away.

