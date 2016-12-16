Bounty of Top Texas Acts On Tap For Super Bowl Fan Fest

Gary Clark Jr. will join ZZ Top and The Suffers at a free concert the night before the Super Bowl at Discovery Green. Photo by Frank Maddocks/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Records

For weeks, if not months, Houstonians have been wondering what kind of live music to expect in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI on February 5, as well as how much it might cost. This morning the city’s host committee filled in a huge piece of that puzzle, revealing several of the artists who will perform during the 10-day Super Bowl LIVE free fan festival centered around Discovery Green.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the weekend leading up to the Big Game will feature free shows at the Green by several of Texas’s top performers, including Solange, Lizzo and Robert Glasper February 2; Leon Bridges, Shakey Graves and Robert Ellis February 4; and ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers on February 5.

A plethora of other Houston artists will also reportedly perform during the festival, including Wild Moccasins, the Tontons, Fat Tony, Nick Gaitan, Buxton, Wrestlers and recent HPMA winners Los Skarnales, Catch Fever, -Us and Say Girl Say. Those dates and times have yet to be revealed.

