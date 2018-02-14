Brass Beam: The Best Music of The Week

Now that we're moving steadily into 2018, there's plenty of acts visiting Houston ahead of the big push so many will make next month surrounding SXSW. This week we'll get visited by the likes of Waxahatchee, Pedro The Lion, St. Vincent and G-Eazy while locals like Only Beast, Crawler, The Cops, and Sur Fest will all round things out.

Tonight you could do yourself a favor by swinging over to Mucky Duck for a special night with Joe Ely. The Amarillo born country rock singer has been doing his thing for quite some time, and his last drop Panhandle Rambler is his best release to date. The 21 & up show doesn't have any word of openers. Doors 7 p.m.; tickets $96 to $100 which include a romantic four-course dinner.

Over at Rockefellers, David Bazan will bring his project Pedro The Lion back to life with a stop here in town. Bazan is never short of extraordinary on his own, but these songs have always held a space in many people's hearts. This tour, the first for the outfit in twelve years will have old favorites alongside new tracks as the band has recently inked a deal with Polyvinyl for their new music. Their last proper full-length release was the 2004 album Achilles' Heel, but the live show was always epic, to say the least. The indie folk mixture of Marie/Lepanto will be on as direct support and openers for the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $25.

Thursday you could head upstairs to White Oak Music Hall and catch the sloppy blues of Philadelphia's G. Love & Special Sauce. Essentially mixing hip-hop-like vocals, there was a time when these guys were a big deal. Whether or not you're a fan, their live sets are always impressive and their last drop Coming Home For Christmas from last year was better than you'd think. Florida's The Ries Brothers will open the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets between $27.50 and $97, for some bizarre reason.

Out at Smart Financial Centre, you can get your G-Eazy fix when he returns to town. In recent years, this guy has gotten so big, and his live shows are pretty impressive. Last year's The Beautiful & Damned just made him bigger than before. Trippee Redd will be on as direct support while California's Phora will get the all-ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $69.50.

Only Beast has an unmatched energy to their live sets that everyone should experience. Photo by Scot Dean

Satellite Bar will host the post-hardcore sounds of Austin's Those Damn Eyes. Supporting a new single with "Give and Take," this band kind of reminds me of what would happen if Another Run were fronted by a female. The alt sounds of Houston's Spacebear will be on as direct support while the crazed energy of Only Beast will go on beforehand. Londale will be on hand to open the 18 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5 to $7.

On Friday you might want to head out to Pearland to catch Ruiners headline a set at a house show. The four-piece is not even a year on with their last record Plebeian, and they're already discussing something new, plus their live shows are full of intense energy. Denver's Meeting House will be on as direct support while the grunge of Dallas' Gravedweller will go on beforehand. Trembler and Groundhog Day will both be on to open the all-ages show. Doors at 6 p.m.; donation-based entry.

If you had planned to catch the country tunes of Shovels & Rope at The Heights Theater, the show has since sold out. Supporting their latest release Busted Jukebox Vol. 2, this duo has definitely blown up in recent years. Doors at 7 p.m.

Eric Johnson will bring his blues guitar sounds over to House of Blues with his original Ah Via Music tour backing band in tow. The Texas native has basically written his own ticket by being one of the better slingers going, his hit "Cliffs of Dover" is everyone's jam, and his latest release Collage is pretty amazing. There's no word of openers for the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $27.50 to $55.

The Cops will read you your rights at their album release party. Photo by Violeta Alverez

Over at Insomnia Gallery, the tongue in cheek and politically incorrect punk of The Cops will perform as a part of their album release party. That record, First Offense, is definitely something you'll want to own as aside from the fact that there's some kitsch that these guys don the HPD attire, their music and shows are pretty magnetic. DaggerHead will be on as direct support and openers for the all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

Rockefellers will host the return of Alabama's Waxahatchee for a rare solo set. Supporting last year's amazing release Out In The Storm, Katie Crutchfield will definitely bring smiles as she drops a performance full of her catalog in the most intimate way possible. The acoustic punk of L.A.'s Night Shop will be on as direct support and openers for the all-ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $16 to $18.

Satellite Bar will host an album release for Howard & the Nosebleeds, as well as a benefit for their singer to get a new guitar after his last one was stolen. While that sucks, the new album Get Psychic doesn't. A support set from Clay Melton will occur prior while texture: yellow will go on beforehand. Forever Miles will open things up. Doors at 8 p.m.; $5 cover.

On Saturday, At Big Top and at Continental Club, the sixth annual Sur Fest will take place and get the clubs plenty funky with tons of Latin sounds. Sets from Robert Kuhn, Mas Pulpo, Kiko Villamizar, Arthur Yoria and many, many more will be on hand to perform on the 21 & up event. More information here, doors at 2 p.m.; tickets $20.

Mojave Red will make House of Blues really groovy. Photo by Josh Cobb

In the foundation room at House of Blues, Houston's Mojave Red will swing by to offer up their blend of psych-blues pop. While the group is now a four-piece, their latest single "Fading Out" is definitely worth your ears, and their live shows are a trip. No openers for the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

Of course, the Canadian pop of Lights will grace the stage downstairs at White Oak Music Hall. Here in support of last year's Skin & Earth, the alt-pop singer has had a ton of success while dropping intimate shows all over the globe. Australia's Chase Atlantic will be on as direct support while Toronto's DCF will open the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $21 to $26.

In the studio at Warehouse Live, the Burly Q Lounge show from Kiki Maroon will take place. The show, that features sideshow acts, burlesque, comedy and music, is always worth checking out, and the seated 18 & up evening is always fun. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

The Grizzly Band brings plenty of grit to their shows. Photo by Bayou City Photography

Rudyard's will host the twangy sounds of Houston's The Grizzly Band. These guys bring plenty of energy to their live shows, they're like a rougher Chuck Ragan, and their last release Lost and Found still holds up. The indie rock pop of Maine's When Particles Collide will be on as direct support while Baytown's Brightwire will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

On Sunday at White Oak Music Hall downstairs, Portland's Emancipator will bring his chillwave jams to town. Here behind last year's pretty and trippy Baralku, this guy is known to drop beats from start to finish when he performs, and this show will have a backing band as well. Brooklyn's Flamingosis will be on as direct support while Houston's Hiram will get feet moving as the opener for the all-ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $18 to $22.

St. Vincent will turn House of Blues into something magical. Photo by Jack Gorman

Tuesday you should find yourself at House of Blues to catch a performance from St. Vincent. After her performance and the last Day For Night fest with a color changing guitar, who's to say what she'll bring to this performance in support of last year's Masseduction . There's no word of openers for the all-ages show, but that could change. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $40 to $169.

Over at La Playa, the punk snarl of St. Louis' Mom will be here to make you think twice about female-fronted punk bands. Here supporting their latest Promo Tape, the rumor is that this band is insane in a live setting. The Stranger will also be here from Missouri, while Houston's Crawler will get the all-ages show started with their dark punk. Doors at 8:30 p.m.; $5.

That's about it this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember that acting like an idiot and driving drunk is uncool and a bonehead move.

