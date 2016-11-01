Bun B Gives Some Lucky Houston Kids a Happy Trill-O-Ween

EXPAND Rapper/professor Bun B purchases food in an effort to end hunger in Houston. Marco Torres

As the sun set across Houston's beautiful pumpkin-colored sky on Halloween evening, rapper/professor Bernard Freeman, better known as Bun B of UGK, was on a mission. For many years now, Bun and his team have taken up the task of helping to eradicate hunger that many less fortunate Houstonians encounter on a day-to-day basis. Sure, candy on All Hallow's Eve is fun, but what is really needed is help stocking pantries, putting food on the dinner table, and sending kids to school with a good breakfast and lunch.

In tribute to his amigo Vince Wilfork of the Houston Texans, Bun's Halloween costume was a Texans jersey and jean overalls, which turned him into Vince Trill-fork for the evening. We met up with Bun at the H.E.B. at Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland, where he purchased a grocery basket full of canned goods and perishables, and also took the time to meet with a few families in line and pay for their groceries as well.

The night ended at the Church at Bethel's Family, where Bun is a longtime member. He was the special invited guest at the church's annual Halloween Carnival, where the neighborhood kids have a fun and safe place for trick-or-treating, playing, and eating turkey legs. Bun took time to take photos with his fans and dancing with the crowd to "Juju On That Beat."

Bun and his team later delivered the donated food into the church's food pantry. It goes to show that the holiday season and helping others shouldn't be reserved just for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but help is needed all year long. Now that's trill!

