Bun B Gives Some Lucky Houston Kids a Happy Trill-O-Ween

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 10:49 a.m.
By Marco Torres
Rapper/professor Bun B purchases food in an effort to end hunger in Houston.
Rapper/professor Bun B purchases food in an effort to end hunger in Houston.
Marco Torres
A A

As the sun set across Houston's beautiful pumpkin-colored sky on Halloween evening, rapper/professor Bernard Freeman, better known as Bun B of UGK, was on a mission. For many years now, Bun and his team have taken up the task of helping  to eradicate hunger that many less fortunate Houstonians encounter on a day-to-day basis. Sure, candy on All Hallow's Eve is fun, but what is really needed is help stocking pantries, putting food on the dinner table, and sending kids to school with a good breakfast and lunch.

Bun B Gives Some Lucky Houston Kids a Happy Trill-O-Ween (3)
Marco Torres

In tribute to his amigo Vince Wilfork of the Houston Texans, Bun's Halloween costume was a Texans jersey and jean overalls, which turned him into Vince Trill-fork for the evening. We met up with Bun at the H.E.B. at Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland, where he purchased a grocery basket full of canned goods and perishables, and also took the time to meet with a few families in line and pay for their groceries as well.

It was a team effort with Bun B, his wife Queenie, and a few Trill Gladiators.
It was a team effort with Bun B, his wife Queenie, and a few Trill Gladiators.
Marco Torres

The night ended at the Church at Bethel's Family, where Bun is a longtime member. He was the special invited guest at the church's annual Halloween Carnival, where the neighborhood kids have a fun and safe place for trick-or-treating, playing, and eating turkey legs. Bun took time to take photos with his fans and dancing with the crowd to "Juju On That Beat."

Bun B arrives at the annual Halloween Carnival at the Church at Bethel's Family.
Bun B arrives at the annual Halloween Carnival at the Church at Bethel's Family.
Marco Torres

Bun and his team later delivered the donated food into the church's food pantry. It goes to show that the holiday season and helping others shouldn't be reserved just for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but help is needed all year long. Now that's trill!

Taking photos with his fellow church members.
Taking photos with his fellow church members.
Marco Torres
Bun B Gives Some Lucky Houston Kids a Happy Trill-O-Ween (2)
Marco Torres
I don't think you can use the "15 items or less" aisle.
I don't think you can use the "15 items or less" aisle.
Marco Torres
Just a kid at heart.
Just a kid at heart.
Marco Torres
That's a lot of food!
That's a lot of food!
Marco Torres
Bun picks up the tab for this family's grocery bill.
Bun picks up the tab for this family's grocery bill.
Marco Torres
Bun dances with the kids to "Juju On That Beat".
Bun dances with the kids to "Juju On That Beat".
Marco Torres
Good night!
Good night!
Marco Torres

When he's not roaming around the city in search of tacos and graffiti, Marco points his camera lens toward the vibrant Houston music scene and beyond. You can follow his adventures on Instagram: @MarcoFromHouston.

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

