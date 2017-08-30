menu

Damaged But Determined, Cactus Music Presses On

Damaged But Determined, Cactus Music Presses On

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 3:30 a.m.
By Chris Gray
Outside the store
Outside the store
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music
Cactus Music is facing an uphill climb after incurring the wrath of Hurricane Harvey. The Shepherd Plaza store, an anchor of Houston’s music community for decades, was hit hard by the storm. According to the staff, the consolation is that it wasn’t as bad as Tropical Storm Allison, when Cactus was still at its old location near the old Alabama Theater.

Still, the store is now dealing with wet inventory and wetter carpets. Tuesday, Cactus was open, but “It is not pretty in here,” the store said on Facebook. “Though only a modest amount of product was damaged, we have a tremendous cleanup operation ahead of us. The Cactoid crew is small and this is a big job dealing with carpet, fixtures and cleaning.”

Wet vinyl, carpets
Wet vinyl, carpets
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music

A list of everything the store needs to get back on its feet should be coming via its social-media accounts in the next day or two, they promised. Its next scheduled in-store, Galveston-based singer-songwriter Robert Kuhn supporting new album Maria the Gun, remains on the books for this Saturday at 1 p.m. Follow the store on Twitter at @cactusmusictx or Facebook for updates.

As for other inner-loop record stores, Sound Exchange closed Monday and Tuesday, but planned to be back open this morning. Vinal Edge in the Heights opened for a few hours Tuesday, even honoring requests for customers in the mood to hear a certain song or album, and asking shoppers to bring by relief supplies for neighboring Big Blue Whale Toys, who was making donation runs.

Sig’s Lagoon in Mid-Main will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and donate 20 percent of each purchase to the Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

More Cactus photos:

More wet vinyl
More wet vinyl
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music
Damaged But Determined, Cactus Music Presses On
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music
Cactus lobby
Cactus lobby
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music
Damaged But Determined, Cactus Music Presses On
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music
Damaged But Determined, Cactus Music Presses On
Photo courtesy of Cactus Music
Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.
Related Locations

miles
Cactus Music
More Info
More Info

2110 Portsmouth
Houston, TX 77098

713-526-9272

www.cactusmusictx.com

miles
Sig's Lagoon
More Info
More Info

3622 Main St.
Houston, TX 77002

713-533-9525

www.sigslagoon.com

miles
Sound Exchange
More Info
More Info

1846 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77098

713-666-5555

miles
Vinal Edge
More Info
More Info

239 W. 19th St.
Houston, TX 77008

281-537-2575

www.vinaledge.com

