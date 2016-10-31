Charlie Robison's Pub Fiction Gig Rescheduled For Wednesday

At the moment, Charlie Robison’s November tour dates include a string of real-deal venues like Coupland Dancehall, Masones Saloon, Hank’s Texas Grill, the Halfway House Bar & Grill, and the parking lot at Fort Worth’s Granada Theater for the Texas Chili Fest. A road warrior of the highest degree, Robison has seen the inside of so many barrooms neon beer signs probably pop up whenever he closes his eyes. But his songwriting is a cut above many of his compadres in the Texas country scene, balancing longneck-hoisting anthems like “Barlight” with the sentimental streak that runs through “My Hometown,” characters that could have stepped out of a McMurtry novel with the sort of rough-and-tumble bon mots that could only come from him. Although he actually put a bunch of other people’s songs on his latest album, 2013’s High Life, the bill of fare still provides an excellent glimpse of where Robison’s head is at — Doug Sahm and The Band, Bob Dylan and Kinky Friedman, brother Bruce and sister Robyn Ludwick.

Still, the kind of pace he keeps up can wear a body down sometimes, and so a nasty bout of strep throat forced Robison to cancel his appearance at last week’s Houston Press Concert Series, the Wednesday-night gig that has been bringing the biggest names on the circuit to the relatively cozy Midtown environs of Pub Fiction — at no cost to you, the fans — for many, many years now. It’s back on for this Wednesday, 6 p.m. so come early. These things fill up quickly.

See pubfiction.com or call 713-400-8400 for more information.