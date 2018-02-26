Dave Mason is Still Feelin' More Than Alright

While Dave Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 for his co-founding and on/off again membership in Traffic, his solo career has long been underrated. From debut Alone Together though It’s Like You Never Left and Let it Flow, his songwriting is solid, and he easily straddles the line between fiery rockers and sensitive (but not sappy) balladry.

Three of his best live tunes opened a strong show that pinballed all across Mason’s recorded output, with some cover surprises thrown in. Accompanying him onstage were longtime bandmembers Johnne Sambataro (guitar/vocals), Alvino Bennett (drums), and Tony Patler (keyboards/vocals). A new and welcome addition on backing vocals is Gretchen Rhodes, adding some deep-throated sass and soul (though her floppy black hat, worn low, often covered up much of her face!).

Mason’s highest-charting single, 1977’s “We Just Disagree” (written by late bandmate Jim Krueger) shimmered with a sheen of mellow gold. “Time for me to be a sensitive son of a bitch!” he laughed while introducing the number. He also peppered some anecdotes in between songs, noting here that when he arrived in America from his native England in 1969, he slept on the couch of Flying Burrito Brother and country rock pioneer Gram Parsons. Welcome to the U.S.A.!