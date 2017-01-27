Club Nomadic, Super Bowl's Pop-up Nightclub, Set to Open Next Week

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on Club Nomadic, a temporary 62,500-square-foot nightclub that will delight music fans during Super Bowl week.

The venue, at 2121 Edwards, near Washington Avenue, will be able to hold 9,000 people on its three floors, organizers said.

On Thursday, February 2, The Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt will play the venue. The following evening, Bruno Mars headlines the bill. Taylor Swift will grace the stage for the final concert on Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl.

Construction began from scratch just two months ago. Mayor Sylvester turner told ABC 13 that he is under the impression the club will be dismantled and removed from the site after the Super Bowl, but the property's owner declined to say whether the structure would be torn down.

