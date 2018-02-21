Cold Feet: The Best of The Week

This week shows how diverse this year is shaping up to be, and not just the weather patterns. Performances from Above & Beyond, NF, Xavier Wulf, Hayes Carll and more will grace our city while locals like King Finn, DaggerHead, Mockingbird Brother and more will be around to fill in the gaps.

Tonight you can begin at the studio at Warehouse Live for a set from rapper Xavier Wulf. The Tennessee born performer has been going strong since his mix tape debut in 2012, and alongside a strong rhyme skill set, his live sets are rumored to be insane. He'll be here to support last year's The Local Man at the all ages show. There's no word of an opener, but that could change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $26 to $50.

Over at Continental Club, you could catch Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones when they bring their rockabilly twang to town. Hope and her band hail from New York, but they sound as Southern as it gets, and their last release Love You To Life from last year is pretty splendid. The 21 & up show doesn't have any listed support acts. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Thursday you could head to The Heights Theater to catch the soulful sounds of Brett Dennen. Dennen has been dropping his blend of Americana and folk for a good while, and the California native gave us a real gem in 2016 with the album Por Favor. The all ages show has doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22 to $93.

El Lago will bring their lovely album Colors to life on Grove Street. Photo by Daniel Jackson

On Grove Street, you could get groovy with Austin's The Sun Machine. Supporting last year's Turn On To Evil, these guys make trippy psych rock that sounds like they're on the verge of holding a seance. The psych pop of Mantra Love will be on as direct support while Flower Graves will add their throwback psych on prior. The indie rock of El Lago will get things started with visuals from Ether Wave. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

If you're all about the accordian, then you should swing by Brasil for accordian night with Houston's ASS. The three piece accordian group with a drummer makes some intriguing tunes, and should be worth catching. The all ages show gets going around 8 p.m.; Free.

White Oak Music Hall upstairs will host a night with Brooklyn's French Horn Rebellion. The electro-pop duo who are also brothers make infectious jams, and 2016's Classically Trained was full of them. This show will be different as it will have guest appearances throughout from MIEARS, -US, and more. A support set from Wrestlers will be on hand while ILL FADED will get things poppin' with a DJ set for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12 to $16.

Ruckus brings plenty of twang to their sets. Photo by Maddie Richards

On Friday, the twangy alt country sounds of Houston's Ruckus will be in the bronze peacock room at House of Blues. These guys know how to bring their "A game" to live performance, they've been putting the final touches on a long awaited debut full length, and their single "Say You Will" is fevered magic. The soulful folk of Andrew James will be on as direct support while Oliver Penn will bring his gritty sounds on as opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

At Satellite Bar, the No Kulture Fest will take on the East side venue. The two day event will feature a slew of punk and underground acts. The Friday show has a headlining performance from New York's SPIC. Sets from Austin's HISS, Dallas' Lethal Dose, and many more including Houston's DaggerHead and more will all perform. There's more information here for the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $16 to $41.50.

The Heights Theater will host the farewell date for Austin's Uncle Lucius. After 12 years together, you'll have to look elsewhere for such a soul infused country sounds, as the band is calling it quits. Their last release, 2015's The Light was a tour de force, and catching them live one last time should be amazing. Magnolia's Folk Family Revival will be on as support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

NF will rock Revention Music Center with his hip hop jams. Photo courtesy of CAA

Revention Music Center will play host to Michigan rapper NF. Christian themed rap is usually one of those "who cares" things, but NF has built a solid underground reputation that's hard to ignore, he's rumored to have crazy live sets, and last year's Perception was a solid drop. There's no word of support or openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Sold Out.

Numbers will have the burlesque and more of Dem Damn Dames for their Tournament of Treats show. Sticky performances from Dallas' Pixie O'Kneel, Austin's Ruby Lamb, Denton's Dahlia Derringer and more will go head to head with troupe leaders Tifa Tittlywinks, Lady Lush, and Emma D'Lemma. Comedy from Rob Mungle and music from Jay Bee Zay will also be at the 18 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $35.

Big Top Lounge will have a pretty engaging show from Chicago's Bitchin' Bajas. Don't be fooled by their name, this group makes trippy experimental music that fuses electronica and mystery that's worth catching in person. Their latest release, last year's Bajas Fresh is a trip to say the least. The folky goodness of Houston's Ancient Cat Society will be on as direct support while the experimental folk jams of Irrelephant will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; cover TBD.

Reggie and the Full Effect will bring their party antics to White Oak Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Pure Noise

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the comic sensibility and silly pop of Reggie and the Full Effect will return to town. Supporting their newest release 41 out the day of this show, this group is always entertaining to catch live. Houston's King Finn will bring their alt rock sounds on as direct support and Carter will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $14 to $16.

In the ballroom at Warehouse Live, you could get your dance on when California's Hippie Sabotage bring their electronic jams to life. This brother duo makes music you can get down to, and last year's Drifter offers plenty of groove heavy jams. Milwaukee's Melvv will be on as direct support while Oliver Francis will get the 18 & up show started. Doors at 10:30, tickets $25 to $80.

On Saturday you could begin with day two of No Kulture Fest at two different spots, 807 William street and at Satellite Bar. Performances from L.A.'s Futura, McAllen's Annex, Houston's The Pose and more will be at Satellite. On William street, sets from Repunknante, Austin's Fancy and more will take place for the all ages shows with more information here. Doors at noon, tickets $15 to $20.

Doomstress brings all the old school metal and doom feels when they play. Photo by Wilkinson Image

Dan Electros will get heavy when Doomstress bring their doom meets old school metal to the iconic space. Mixing old school metal like Black Sabbath with doom, the Houston band seems to have a level of energy that's been missing from most metal you'll see around, and their last release Supernatural Kvlt Sounds is pretty amazing. The fuzzy psych infused doom of Florida's Beerwolf will be on as direct support while Houston's Merkava will bring their metal intensity on prior. Quinn the Brain will get things started, and if you've missed them then you should definitely get there early. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8.

Revention Music Center will get groovy when Above & Beyond bring their trance sounds back to town. These guys are easily one of the more successful electronic groups going, and since their inception in 200, the London based trio has stayed at the top of their game. Their live shows are always a trip, and this year's Common Ground is on point. The 18 & up show has no word of openers. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $37.50 to $125.25.

Mariner will bring their alt rock goodness to The Secret Group. Photo courtesy of artist/Bandcamp

In the black box room at The Secret Group, St. Louis four piece Mariner will return with a new album in tow. There's something magical about this Midwestern group's latest release Bury You that mixes alt rock with indie cred, and their live sets are like getting punched in the gut. Houston's Forever Miles will be on as direct support while the crazed intensity of Mockingbird Brother will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Continental Club will have Atlanta's The Woggles back to perform. The garage rock and R&B mixture that these guys make is pretty hard not to like, and their live shows are pretty energetic for a band that's been around as long as they have. Last year's Tally Ho! just proved they aren't going to slow anytime soon. The Ugly Beats from Austin will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $15.

Sunday you could head to the studio at Warehouse Live, for the dream pop of Ella Voss. Voss has been on the rise for some time now, her shows are acclaimed by anyone who sees her, and her debut full length Words I Never Said is pretty infectious. There's no word of openers yet for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15.

Dizzy Wright will get White Oak Music Hall bumpin'. Photo courtesy of Paradigm Agency

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the stoned hip hop of Las Vegas' Dizzy Wright will swing by to drop a set. Wright has been going strong since 2010, his live shows are pretty impressive, and last year's State of Mind 2 was on point. The all ages show has no word of openers. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $23 to $75.

Notsuoh will host the electro-pop of Chicago's Zigtebra. This duo includes plenty of dancey jams and video in their sets, and their latest drop, a slew of singes including "Greatest Love" are all a trip. The dance pop of Houston's Space Kiddettes will be on as direct support while Devil Killing Moth will bring their acoustic indie sounds on to open the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; TBD cover.

On Monday at White Oak Music Hall upstairs, the electro-pop rock of Oregon's flor will play. This group makes music that's hard not to get down to, their blend of light rock and spacey electronic pop is pretty infectious, and this year's come out. you're hiding is pretty impressive. Electronic duo Handsome Ghost will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13 to $17.

J.I.D will bring his Atlanta rap to Warehouse Live. Photo courtesy of Dreamville Records

The studio at Warehouse Live will have Atlanta's J.I.D over to drop a set. The rapper who recently inked with J. Cole is known for his crazed performances, and 2017's The Never Story proved he could mix hip hop and R&B soul with ease. EarthGang will be on as direct support with D.C.'s Chaz French on prior. North Carolina's Lute will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

That's about it for this week. Remember that getting home safely is best for everyone, so drink like an adult and get an app that can get you home.