menu

Cold War Kids, AWOLNATION, Roky Erickson Top Houston Whatever Fest 2017

Eight Producers Poised for a Big 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cold War Kids, AWOLNATION, Roky Erickson Top Houston Whatever Fest 2017

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 3:01 p.m.
By Chris Gray
The Cold War Kids, shown at Discovery Green for Untapped Houston 2015, are back in the festival game as Houston Whatever Fest headliners.
The Cold War Kids, shown at Discovery Green for Untapped Houston 2015, are back in the festival game as Houston Whatever Fest headliners.
Francisco Montes
A A

After giving way last fall for the Come and Take It Comedy Takeover, Houston Whatever Fest is back. The genre-hopping, five-stage festival will return to the venues and streets around Warehouse Live for its third installment April 1 and 2, with a lineup headlined by Cold War Kids, AWOLNATION, Roky Erickson, Ghostface Killah, Robert DeLong, Asher Roth, The Faint, American Football, Soul Rebels Brass Band, Big Freedia and Krayzie Bone.

Houston-based performers this year include Lyric Michelle; Frog Hair; Guilla & iLL Faded; Secret Sands; We Were Wolves; The Cops; Dollie Barnes; Vodi; Giant Kitty; El Lago; Rose Ette; a “HOU Next” hip-hop showcase featuring WhyJae, Rizzoo Rizzoo, T2 the Ghetto Hippie, Doeman, Soul of Sherif, Tim Woods and DJ Mr. Rogers; and a Roky Moon & BOLT! reunion.

Come and Take It notwithstanding, HWF is also notable as the first Houston festival to successfully combine music and standup comedy, and among this year’s scheduled funnymen and women are Hari Kondabolu, Michael Winslow (the “voices guy” from the Police Academy movies), Ali Saadiq, Sam Moril, Jo Firestone, Tim Dillon, Geoff Tate, Emma Arnold and many others.

The full 2017 HWF lineup is in the poster below. Tickets are on sale now at houstonwhateverfest.com.

Cold War Kids, AWOLNATION, Roky Erickson Top Houston Whatever Fest 2017
Houston Whatever Fest
Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >