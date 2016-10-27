Coming Soon: The 2016 Houston Press Music Awards

These fireworks will have to do until this year's HPMA logo is ready. We know we're excited. Jamie via Flickr Commons

The curse of this city is that a vast majority of its people go about their lives not realizing what a wealth of musical resources there are in this town; the tragedy is that all too many of them don’t particularly care. Then there are the people who say, their loss. Houston may be the Energy Capital of the World, but those of us who understand how things really work know that music is the true energy that keeps this town moving. That’s the reason that about once a year, give or take a few months, the Houston Press enjoys handing out some awards to some of the Bayou City’s most deserving musicians. If only we could recognize them all.

There’s been a bit of mystery surrounding the awards this year, and some talk on the social media that they had disappeared. Untrue; yes, there’s been some uncertainty, even a point where things were looking pretty dire for a minute, but that’s all behind us now. But since all these rumors have been flying around, as rumors do, we figured now is as good a time as any to shake things up some. For the past few weeks our music elves have been hard at work putting together a ballot that’s going to look quite a bit different than the ones that came before. A lot of stuff is still up in the air, but we can tell you the awards will be Thursday, December 8 at 8th Wonder Brewery. All of us here hope you will save the date. The nominees will announced next week.