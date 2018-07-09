Cool Moon Hinders Sleep In New Video

With emo leanings and alt rock tendencies, Houston's Cool Moon got on everyone's radar last year with their debut album Postparty Depression. Just a hair over a year after releasing that full length, the three piece is back with a new E.P. called Sleep and a new video for the title track found exclusively here, and it's just as catchy and fun as anything they've done beforehand.

"Sleep" opens with soft and almost lullaby sounding notes before a heavy guitar and a riff that's a bit different from traditional indie rock circles comes in. Snappy drums and a catchy chorus pop above the mix of the bass and the guitar. While the song hits with precision and snap, the video itself appears to deal with things you see when you can't sleep, or perhaps when you actually fall asleep.

Featuring the band performing in a bedroom, and a sleeper who just can't seem to find some z's, the imagery is "scary" in the funniest way possible. While the band drifts from playing music to leering, the video is as creative and interesting as the music, creating something you'll more than likely watch on repeat.

You can pre-order Sleep from Miss Champagne Records, or pick up your own copy from the band when they perform at their E.P. release party on Sunday August 5 at The Secret Group. The all ages show has sets from Long Neck, Fern Mayo and Astragal as well. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.