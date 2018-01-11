We Know Our Country — Well at Least Some Folks Think So

The Houston Press got some good news Wednesday that Vivid Seats, which describes itself as "the largest independent ticket marketplace for concerts, theater and sports, had included our online music site in an article highlighting the top sites that country music fans should know for 2018.
Talk about music to our ears. To quote the Chicago-based company:
"There’s no denying the role of the Lone Star State in the country music landscape. The Houston Press covers Texas country music exhaustively, as evidenced by their breakdown of the Top 10 best live acts in Texas country music by Amy McCarthy."
In the not-too-distant horizon — tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. — — we have the Houston Livestock Show
and Rodeo coming up with all its star entertainers, most of them country, which gives our talented group of music writers another chance to show off their mad skills from Garth Brooks to Chris Stapleton and back again (really, because Brooks is book-ending the rodeo this year.)
