The Josh Abbott Band and just one of our stories that got us noticed by country music fans.
Photo by Gary Dorsey/courtesy of Shore Fire Media

We Know Our Country — Well at Least Some Folks Think So

Houston Press | January 11, 2018 | 5:00am
The Houston Press got some good news Wednesday that Vivid Seats, which describes itself as "the largest independent ticket marketplace for concerts, theater and sports, had included our online music site in an article highlighting the top sites that country music fans should know for 2018.

Talk about music to our ears. To quote the Chicago-based company:

"There’s no denying the role of the Lone Star State in the country music landscape. The Houston Press covers Texas country music exhaustively, as evidenced by their breakdown of the Top 10 best live acts in Texas country music by Amy McCarthy."

In the not-too-distant horizon — tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. — — we have the Houston Livestock Show
 and Rodeo coming up with all its star entertainers, most of them country, which gives our talented group of music writers another chance to show off their mad skills from Garth Brooks to Chris Stapleton and back again (really, because Brooks is book-ending the rodeo this year.)

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

