Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a New Nightmare to Share
|
Riley Gale, second from left, with Power Trip.
Photo courtesy of Grandstand Media & Management
It’s been more than three years since the last LP from Power Trip. It feels like it’s been even longer. The Dallas crossover thrash band made a splash with their Southern Lord Records debut, Manifest Decimation, that sent choppy ripples across the U.S. hardcore scene. The band had already been a fixture of Texas hardcore bills at the likes of Walter’s on Washington and Mary Jane’s, but that record ignited a growing appetite across the country for the group’s ferocious buzzsaw riffs and bruising mosh pits. Fans have been anxiously waiting for a
What can you do? Power Trip has been busy.
“It took a
“You don't always write your best material when you’re out on the road, I don’t feel like,” he continues. “It’s cool when you have a relaxed environment, so we waited for good times to write. It took probably the better part of two years.”
Power Trip’s write-slow, play-fast approach paid off triumphantly on their new album, Nightmare Logic. As fans hoped (and probably assumed), it’s a potent second dose of crunchy, upbeat skate riffs calculated to incite mayhem. The songwriting from
Power Trip celebrates the new disc’s release this Friday at Walters Downtown, and they won’t have to make themselves feel at home.
“We’ve played there so many times,” Gale says. “The one time we did [hardcore fest] Fallcore at the new Walters definitely stands out. It was awesome! There was a really, really crazy reaction. I have a lot of fond memories there, and at the old one. I’ve been coming to Houston since I was, like, 17–18, and I’m 30 now.”
The band’s current short trek will likely be only a
Their busy touring schedule has made Power Trip the national and international face of Texas hardcore —heavy music in general, really. It’s a flag the band carries proudly. Gale says they’re already plotting possible incursions into the likes of Australia, Japan and South America. When they do head overseas, it’s likely their attitude and message, like those of other American cultural exports, will come under new scrutiny as the U.S. publicly re-examines its relationship with the rest of the planet.
It’s an idea that Gale is preparing for as best he knows how.
“This record has a lot of the same themes as Manifest does, just trying to find the willpower to kind of, I don’t know, get through this world,” the singer says. “It’s a pretty shitty place, and there’s a lot we could fix that’s no-brainer stuff if everyone would accept the fact that we’re all in this
“I feel like we’re in some very deep trouble and we really have to pause and think about what we’re going to do in the next ten, 20, 30 years and how this world’s going to develop,” he continues. “I think it’s becoming our responsibility to sort of start pointing those things out and be more upfront about where we stand on certain issues.”
However the band’s message is ultimately received, there should be no shortage of fans outside of Texas lining up to hear it.
“Metal is bigger
There’s a big appetite for Power Trip’s new tunes in the Lone Star State, too, and their dedicated Houston
Power Trip wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We don’t invite or discourage any certain type of thing at our shows, as long as you’re respectful and mindful of those around you,” Gale says. “Things like the pit, these kind of displays of mock violence, are fun. It’s cool. I like shows when they get intense and kids are flying around everywhere and jumping off the stage. That’s the stuff I really love and thrive on, but just have fun and do what you want to do. Come in with an open mind. That’s it.”
Power Trip takes over Walters Downtown on Friday with Iron Reagan,
