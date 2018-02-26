Dashboard Confessional Returns To Houston Refreshed

In 2001 when someone handed me a copy of The Moon is Down by Further Seems Forever, I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't a little blown away by the sheer energy on the album. It would be later that year when I'd come across The Swiss Army Romance by a band called Dashboard Confessional, also led by singer and guitarist Chris Carrabba, and again I'd get a little mystified by their sound. I've always maintained that there weren't too many bands in the second wave of emo that had earned the right to go by that moniker, though Dashboard Confessional seemed to have started with that right intact. After an eight year hiatus, the band has returned with their seventh album, this year's Crooked Shadows. Founder and singer Chris Carrabba sat down with the Houston Press to discuss the band's past, what he's been up to for the years away, and what we can expect from their show here on March 20.

The last Dashboard Confessional album, After The Ending dropped eight years ago, a lifetime being away in the music industry today. While the band toured in 2015, still that's a long lapse between releases in a time when artists are dropping tracks on a regular basis. When we asked Carrabba about the time off and when this album was written, he responded "so, I think we started writing after the 2015 tour. I'd be surprised if any of it predated the tour. Being in a band is a 24 hour game and you love it, but when you're in it, you don't see the spin out coming."

Most people, would see the time off as an impedance for a band that toured as relentlessly as Dashboard Confessional does. When we asked if it was hard to stay away for so long, Carrabba replies, "it was. I was aware it was necessary and the draw to come back was relentless. I toured almost as much with my other bands though. They were different, short tours with a van instead of a bus, and in smaller spaces. I was just burned out on what it took and what the fans deserve to deliver a Dashboard Confessional tour."