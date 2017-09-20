Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, Thom Yorke, Solange Top Day For Night 2017 Lineup

A video still from "New York," the first single from St. Vincent's forthcoming album MASSEDUCTION. Photo courtesy of Shorefire Media

This morning Day For Night took another long stride towards establishing itself as Houston’s signature cutting-edge creative festival, revealing a music lineup topped by Nine Inch Nails, a solo performance by Radiohead front man Thom Yorke, Dallas-raised art-pop provocateur St. Vincent, and Houston’s own Solange Knowles. Sold as a separate ticket (save the VIP package), the opening day of the three-day event will be reserved for the “Day For Night Summit,” a discussion of the relationships between art, technology and activism featuring Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army officer turned LGBTQ-rights advocate who was recently denied a Harvard teaching position; UCLA professor Lauren McCarthy, designer of “rent-a-stalker” app Follower; pioneering multimedia artist Laurie Anderson; and Nadya Tolokonnikova, lead singer for controversial Russian punk band Pussy Riot.

Friday evening will conclude with "Soul Cleansing," described as a "musical meditation" featuring the Solange-fronted Saint Heron ensemble; as well as sets from Odd Future MC Earl Sweatshirt and Haitian-born DJ/producer Kaytranada. The third-year festival is scheduled for December 15-17 at the former Barbara Jordan post-office branch, now an events space known as Post HTX.

Related Stories A Day For Night 2017 Wish List

Other musical performers scheduled to appear include Earl Sweatshirt's fellow Odd Future MC, the volatile Tyler, the Creator; French electronica duo Justice; electro-R&B auteur James Blake; celebrated remixer and producer Jaime xx; atmospheric indie duo Phantogram; EDM acts Pretty Lights Cashmere Cat; dirty-pop singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira; Baton Rouge rapper Lil B; ‘90s scuzz-rockers the Jesus Lizard; and “Free Your Mind” throwback R&B divas En Vogue.

As curated by Alex Czetwertynski of the New York-based Work Order design agency, Day For Night’s lineup of digital and multimedia artists features site-specific works by Ryoji Ikeda, known for his “stage shows”at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art; Matthew Schreiber, former assistant of Houston-based light sculptor James Turrell; and Paris-based amorphic sculptor Theodore Fivel. Other artists include Conditional Studio + Processing Foundation, James Clar, Felicie D'Estienne D'Orves, Kyle McDonald, Ryoichi Kurokawa, Radio Soulwax, VT Pro, The Mill, Hovver, and Playmodes.

Tickets are now on sale at dayfornight.io. Current prices (minus fees) are $215, 2-day General Admission plus a nifty 3-D magnet; $205, 2-day General Admission (no magnet); $305, General Admission plus Friday Summit (and magnet); $295, General Admission plus Friday Summit (no magnet); $760, 3-day VIP (plus magnet); and $750, 3-day VIP (no magnet).

The remaining musical performers are listed below.

REZZ

Nina Kraviz

Godspeed You! Black Emperor (called it)

Cardi B

Perfume Genius

Gas

Of Montreal (performing Hissing Fauna You Are The Destroyer)

Venetian Snares X Daniel Lanois

Princess Nokia

Kimbra

Mount Kimbie

Corbin

Shlohmo, The Album Leaf

G Jones

Forest Swords

Babyfather

DJ Tennis

Tim Hecker

Shabazz Palaces

Andy Stott

Jessy Lanza

Jlin

Priests

Bjarki

Roni Size

Demdike Stare

Saro

Rabit x House of Kenzo

B L A C K I E

Marcus Marr

Hoodcelebrityy

Faten Kanaan

True American

Pearl Crush

Deep Cuts

Tyler Barber

N N O A

Santa Muerte

Kona Fm

Anitra, Narcons

Acid Jeep, XLX, Miguel Flaco

Collin Hedrick

Saul Williams

BOOTS

Jenny Hval

