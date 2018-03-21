Dear Life: The Best Music of The Week in Houston

This week is definitely full of options, considering that we'll see acts like Martin Garrix, Beck, Lil Uzi Vert and more at this year's In Bloom Fest, as well as plenty of tours rolling through town as well. Performances from Jeezy, Talib Kweli, The Mark Austin Birthday party and more will all take place. Local sets from many will be on In Bloom as well, while sets from Nathan Quick, The Wiggins, Spit Mask and more will all occur as well.

Tonight, you can get going at Warehouse Live in the ballroom when Between The Buried and Me swing by to drop their seven minute songs to town. Here in support of their latest, this year's Automata I, the North Carolina group has been dropping epic sets for a good while now. The emo tinged sounds of Massachusetts' The Dear Hunter will be on as direct support while the progressive sounds of Leprous will get the all ages show started. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $25 to $29.

Over at The Secret Group, a show worth catching called Cork Grinder's Live will take place. The late night talk sow that doesn't really happen late at night will feature comedy from Dale Cheesman and Drew Holloway as well as music from The Heights Funk Collective. This is a great idea for a show and should be fun for the 21 & up crowd. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; Free.

The Weeks have energy for days when they perform. Photo courtesy of APA

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the raucous sounds of Mississippi's The Weeks will swing by to perform. While this band is known for a crazed live set, their last record Easy was their best to date. The impressive sounds of Caroline Rose will be on as direct support while Nashville's Liz Cooper & The Stampede will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $12.

In the studio at Warehouse Live, the hip hop jams of Talib Kweli will be on hand. The Brooklyn based rapper has been turning heads for more than 15 years, his live shows are supposed to be amazing, and his newest drop Radio Silence still proves he can rock a mike. Orlando's Niko Is will be on as direct support and DJ Spintelect will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25 to $27.

Thursday you might want to head out to the Big Barn at Dosey Doe for the big band sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The California based jump and blues band still performs regularly, and their last release was a holiday album that showed how diverse they can be. Scott Mulvahill opens the all ages show that includes dinner. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $88 to $148.

Jeezy will bring his swagger to House of Blues. Photo courtesy of Def Jam

Over at House of Blues, you can get your hip hop fix when Atlanta's Jeezy swings through. Jeezy has been going strong since 2003, his live shows are typically worth catching, and last year's Pressure was his best drop in a good while. Detroit's Tee Grizzley will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $49.50 to $79.50.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the dark new wave of Clan of Xymox. The Netherlands based group has been touring since the early eighties, their debut album Clan Of Xymox was refreshing when it dropped, and their live shows are rumored to be a little bizarre. Canada's Decoded Feedback will be on prior while Curse Mackey of the band Pigface will open the all ages show with a solo set. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25.

On Friday you can begin Scout Bar for the metal core of Michigan's We Came As Romans. While most metal core is bad, these guys are the shining example and their last release Cold Like War was pretty good. Ohio's The Plot In You will be on as direct support and U.K. five piece Oceans Ate Alaska will be on prior. Currents from Connecticut will also perform while Tempting Fate will open the all ages show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $18 to $20.

Buxton will return with new songs in tow. Photo courtesy of New West

You should head over to The Heights Theater for Mark C Austin's Bday Bash and charity concert. A headlining set from Los Skarnales will top off the night that also includes sets from Buxton, Vodi, Wrestlers, and John Allen Stephens. There's also original art up for silent auction for the all ages show benefitting LifeGift. There's more information here. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Rudyard's will get rowdy when the metal of Bayou Vimana swing by to take over the upstairs room. Last year these guys dropped the self-titled release Bayou Vimana that you need to hear sooner than later, and their loud sets are always worth catching. The rowdy sounds of The Satanic Overlords of Rock N' Roll will go on prior while Merkava will get the 21 & up show started. Door at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the post-punk industrial of Chrome will swing by. Going hard since the mid seventies, the San Francisco group has influenced many and has been copied by plenty. Their 1981 album Blood On The Moon is fantastic and explorative, and their latest release Techromancy is a trip to say the least. The experimental sounds of Austin's Future Blondes will be on as direct support while Houston's Spit Mask will make everyone beg for mercy as openers on the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

Stereo Live will host the EDM of Australia's Dirty South. Performing an open to close set, this guy makes dance jams that are hard to ignore, and this year's XV should get feet moving for the 18 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $8.50 to $10.

EXPAND Grizzly Bear should make attendees of In Bloom very happy. Photo by Tom Hines

Saturday you could get started at Eleanor Tinsley Park for In Bloom Festival. The renamed and re-branded remains of FPSF will get going with sets from locals like Pearl Crush, Get A Life, Velveteen Echo, Vodi and more. Grizzly Bear, Lil Uzi Vert, Cigarettes After Sex and more will fill out the day while Incubus and Beck will headline the first day of the all ages festival. Beck's latest Colors, features plenty of new jams like "Dear Life," and "Up All Night," and should make for a proper closing set. Gates at 11 a.m.; tickets $79 to $299.

Over at Cactus, you can get down to the bluesy tunes of Houston's Nathan Quick. Quick has been going strong for the past couple of years with a string of releases, and his soulful sets are always worth seeing. His latest, this year's The Other Side shows another side of the artist. The all ages event has gratis beer for the adults. Doors at 1 p.m.; Free.

At Civic TV, the always impressive sounds of The Wiggins will drop an early set in support of the new cassette release of Waterworld. Jon Reed, his mustang, and a fuzzy sound is all you need to know here, while a rare set from Alien Eyelid will also be on the all ages show. Doors at 4 p.m.; Free.

North Houston Skatepark will get rowdy for the First Annual Texas Bowl Jam. Alongside all the skating that'll be going on, live music from Broke Off, Gen Why, The Genzales and many more will take place at the all ages event. There's more information here. It all gets going around 5 p.m.; Free.

Austin's The Band of Heathens will bring their soulful tunes over to The Heights Theater. While these guys have dropped several albums, their latest release Duende from last year is their most impressive. Jonathan Terrell will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22 to $34.

Die Young will get loud at White Swan. Photo by Derek Rathbun

White Swan will definitely get rough when Die Young swing by for their E.P. release party. This guys are pretty rowdy, their live shows get crazy fast, and their latest The God For Which We Suffer is pretty insane. The heavy sounds of Omerta will be on as direct support while the hardcore of Houston's Bitter Taste will go on prior. Austin's Gnapenstob will bring their metal core on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Rudyard's might get loud when Opie Hendrix brings his swampy sounds over to perform. Hendrix has been mixing Texas blues with country twang for years, his most recent Famous is epic, and with releases like Camino Alto and Chupacabra, he's an act you need to see sooner than later. Houston's Fox Parlor will add their blues rock on as support and openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Over at Continental Club, the crazed energy of Flow Tribe will swing by and bring their New Orleans' style funk to all. These guys have a pretty nutty live set and their latest release Boss is definitely funky. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets TBD.

EXPAND Martin Garrix will get feet moving at In Bloom. Photo courtesy of Media Nanny

Sunday you can return to Eleanor Tinsley Park for day two of In Bloom Festival. While locals like El Lago, Astragal, Birthday Club, and Jerk will get the day going, you can stick around for daytime sets from Son Little and Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers. Night time performances from Sylvan Esso, Gramatik, and Twin Shadow will also be worth catching while closing sets from Martin Garrix and Queens of The Stone Age will finish the fest off. Here's hoping no one gets kicked. Gates at 11 a.m.; tickets $79 to $299.

Later on at Heights Theater, the soulful sounds of Maine's Howie Day will perform. Day has been making music for a long time, his song "Ghost" got him recognition, but his latest drop Cease Fire is the most promising he's sounded in years. Nashville's Meiko will be on as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $20.

In the ballroom at Warehouse Live, the Grammy award winning sounds of Victor Wooten will be on hand. Wooten has been going strong for a long time now, his body of work is pretty unparalleled, and his latest release TRYPNOTX is his best to date. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $19 to $40.

Rob $tone will bring chill to House of Blues. Photo courtesy of 1207 Worldwide

House of Blues will host the hip hop of San Diego's Rob $tone. $tone dropped a pretty amazing record last year with Don't Wait For It, and he's rumored to drop amazing sets when he performs. Ant Beale will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.

On Tuesday you can head to Warehouse Live in the studio to catch the horror core of Detroit's Esham. Going hard since the early 90's, this guy was dropping rock into hip hop on what he called acid rap long before acts like Kid Rock and Eminem were old enough to spit. His latest, Dead of Winter from this year keeps his dark rhymes flowing. The hard rock of Downfall 2012 will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets between $12 and $14.

That's about it for this week. Remember that drinking like an adult is best for everyone, so remember that a safe way home is just an app away.

