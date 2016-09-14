Death Cab for Cutie Exudes Veteran Confidence, Youthful Energy at Revention

Violeta Alvarez

Death Cab For Cutie

Revention Music Center

September 13, 2016

Much like people, bands age differently.

Some acts grow complacent and let themselves go, content to rest on their past laurels, while others press on and continue crafting new music worth hearing and live performances worth seeing. In that regard, Death Cab for Cutie is that hunk from high school who somehow managed to get even more handsome in time for his 20-year reunion.

Nearly two decades removed from the band’s formation, Death Cab has maintained its vitality. Both as songwriters and as performers, their sound is still worthy of fans’ attention.

On Tuesday evening, the Pacific Northwest outfit visited Houston for the first time in four or five years (by the band’s own account). The performance solidified the group’s stature in the eyes of longtime fans and likely managed to impress a few younger audience members as well.

Death Cab coolly ambled through its extended catalog of hits with the energy and enthusiasm of a newly minted headlining act, performing nearly two dozen songs while making time for a bit of narration and small-talk.

Front man Ben Gibbard's nasally vocals rang out through Revention Music Center for two full hours as teenage fans considered the poignant lyricism and thirtysomethings revisited their existential crises of years past.

"So this is the New Year,” Gibbard sang, “and I don't feel any different."

Before reaching deep into the band’s lesser-known tracks – namely “Company Calls” and “President of What?” – the singer-songwriter told the crowd of his first visit to Houston roughly 18 years ago, when he performed at notsuoH.

Following these two tracks, Death Cab sprang back into the hits. Songs about waiting for loved ones in the hospital, second-guessing one's marriage and the perils of getting what you didn’t really want in the first place abounded, and fans were enthralled from start to finish.

Near the end of the show, Gibbard took a moment to ask the crowd to vote in the upcoming presidential election. And while he didn't endorse either candidate specifically, he did implore the crowd not to vote in anger.

"Everyone is talking about how angry they are," he said. "But no one has ever made a good decision while angry. No one has ever said, ‘You know, I was furious, and I made that decision, and it was the right decision.’”

"Except the Spartans!" yelled someone in the crowd.

To wit, we have the facts, and we’re voting yes.

SET LIST

No Room in Frame

Crooked Teeth

Photo Booth

The New Year

Black Sun

The Ghosts of Beverly Drive

Title and Registration

Little Wanderer

Company Calls

President of What?

You've Haunted Me All My Life

What Sarah Said

I Will Follow You Into The Dark

I Will Possess Your Heart

El Dorado

You Are a Tourist

Cath…

Soul Meets Body

Bixby Canyon Bridge

ENCORE

Title Track

A Movie Script Ending

Transatlanticism

