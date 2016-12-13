Decisions, Decisions: Untying Day For Night's Scheduling Knots

Run the Jewels: Hoping to hold their own against an iconic horror-film director/composer and whatever weirdness Aphex Twin has in store. They can probably handle it. Courtesy of Day For Night

Monday, Houston's Day For Night festival put a key piece of this year's puzzle in place by releasing a video featuring a digital map of the indoor/outdoor venue, including the locations of all four color-coded music stages (included at the bottom of this article). But while many fans who are planning to head to "Post HTX" (aka the sprawling former Barbara Jordan post-office branch near downtown) this weekend may have permitted themselves a few sighs of relief now that they know where everything will be, sadly the video put forth nothing to relieve their anxieties about when. Unless you're the type of person who goes to festivals to see a mere one or two acts (making you a pretty rare bird, we'd wager), you know that an event like D4N will be rife with some pretty tough sacrifices. In that case, that digital map becomes that much more essential for all the hedgers out there who will need it in order to plot the quickest possible route between Point A and Point B.

WELCOME TO HOUSTON, etc. vs. UH FOOTBALL

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-???

The biggest scheduling conflict of the weekend is on Saturday, when the University of Houston will play in the Las Vegas Bowl over the first few hours of the festival. Even though many Cougar fans were upset by the way former coach Tom Herman left, the base is pleased with the Major Applewhite hire and wants to see the Coogs break back in to the Top 25 with a bowl win against San Diego State. Expect the crowd to swell in the early evening as many UH fans begin to trickle into the old post office. Unfortunately, that means some people will either miss some incredible acts (Welcome to Houston, Chelsea Wolfe, Clams Casino, Banks, etc.), or simply not pay attention to them by following the game on their phones. JACK GORMAN

LOWER DENS vs. CLAMS CASINO vs. BANKS

Saturday, 5:10-6:20 p.m.

I'm not sure a festival in Houston has ever had such a strong start as Day for Night. You survive Welcome to Houston and all the joy that comes with it only to try and divide your time between Chelsea Wolfe, Thundercat and MNYNMS, and it doesn't get any easier from there. Lower Dens, featuring the always amazing Jana Hunter, is a great band. Clams Casino has made some of my favorite instrumentals of all time. And while I've found her live show underwhelming in the past, I can't deny that Banks's new record The Altar impressed the hell out of me and that I'm really hoping she plays “Fuck With Myself.” Oh, and on top of all of that there's a Houston Press Music Award winner also playing. (Shoutout to -Us..) So yeah, at some point you're going to have to pick one to watch while all four of them are on during the same 10-minute stretch. Good luck with that. CORY GARCIA

CHET FAKER/NICK MURPHY vs. THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

Saturday, 6:20-7:30 p.m.

The artist formerly known as Chet Faker has refashioned himself under his Christian name, Nick Murphy, and the singles he has released are absolutely electrifying. The Day For Night audience will be one of the first to see this artist at his new stage in his creative career, which makes this show a unique opportunity. However, camping out Nick Murphy at the red stage means you make the Sophie's Choice between him and The Jesus and Mary Chain. This legendary Scottish rock band is one of those bucket-list groups: you just have to see them if you can. Plus, they're sure to bring a busload of grit and noise to the Green Stage, a fine aperitif after one too many DJ sets. Choosing between these two is going to be tough. KATIE SULLIVAN

JOHN CARPENTER vs. RUN THE JEWELS vs. APHEX TWIN

Saturday, 9:45-11 p.m.

My biggest scheduling conflict is not just between two acts on Saturday night, but three. Composer John Carpenter begins the trio of must-sees at 9:45 p.m. on the Blue Stage, no doubt enticing horror movie buffs to his stage for a spin down memory lane. Electronic music group Aphex Twin hits the Red Stage at 10pm, and fans of the sonically dreamy crew which has inspired DJs, producers, and even Kanye West in the last couple of decades. Rap duo Run The Jewels begins shortly after on the Green Stage at 10:10pm, bringing with them a ferocity and honesty that is lacking in most current day hip-hop. Killer Mike is the menacingly clever partner of this crew, with El-P slapping their tracks with high octane lyricism. Its nights like these that makes me wish I had a clone or three. MARCO TORRES

KAMASI WASHINGTON vs. BLONDE REDHEAD

Sunday, 6:10-7:25 p.m.

Kamasi Washington's The Epic was the critical darling of last year, wowing both jazz aficionados and music generalists alike with its experiments in saxophonery. His many collaborations with Day For Night 2015 headliner Kendrick Lamar even further established him as an artist to watch.Washington's jazz is a great accent to a festival otherwise dominated by EDM, but there's just one small problem: his set lines up alongside Blonde Redhead's. The '90s alt-rockers are iconic, and their latest evolution into ethereal electronics is intriguing. Maybe I'm the only person at Day For Night who wants to see both experimental jazz and throwback noise-rock, but nevertheless, I'll be running from the Green Stage to the Red Stage on Sunday night. KATIE SULLIVAN

