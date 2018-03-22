EL LAGO Will Bring Their Magical Sounds To In Bloom

There are only a couple of times a year you can see a band that makes you wonder where they came from, why you haven't heard of them before, or how are they not a bigger band than they are. However, the first time I caught EL LAGO, those were the thoughts than ran through my head. After a lineup change, a change in directions, and a pretty gorgeous album with Colors, the Galveston based shoe gaze act is ready to place their stamp on this weekend's In Bloom Festival. The Houston Press sat down with the band to discuss, the band's name, where they see themselves headed, and what they have planned for the festival.

When a band comes up with a name, it should be something they're okay with. There have been plenty of instances, where you can read about a band hating their name after ten or 20 years in. The best band names are those that have some meaning, which is what it seems when it comes to the name EL LAGO. "The guys in the band named us after the small city we practice in. Basically, it's a neighborhood from the '60s, where a lot of the Apollo astronauts lived. As a band, we still need to tour the Johnson Space Center," remarks singer Lauren Eddy.

The band, has had some pretty strong times together, including nabbing two great pairs of ears in Austin Sepulvado (Dollie Barnes, Buxton, Vodi) and Steve Christensen (Band of Heathens, Robert Ellis, Khruangbin) as producer and engineer of their album. Grabbing a Grammy winner and a tone chaser isn't an easy feat for most bands, something that El Lago knows all too well about. As per bassist Jake Villarreal, "Both the Galveston and Houston music scenes have been great communities to be a part of, and we owe a lot to so many people. Austin caught a few of our shows early on and approached us about working with Steve. At the time, we were probably wandering a little aimlessly with our recording approach. The whole experience was such a good one. I think I can speak for all of us by saying we feel extremely fortunate and appreciative to have been able to work with Austin and Steve. Plus, Steve is an old shoegazer himself."