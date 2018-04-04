Emo Nite Makes the Most of a Genre's Nostalgic Moment

As the more dedicated, energetic members of the crowd rushed to jump on stage, my roommate leaned over to me and said, “They’re babies!” She wasn’t exactly wrong. A few of the sweaty mass, amped up after only a handful of songs, might have looked like they had learned some hard life lessons, but the majority of them still had the touch of the vitality of youth. Watching them move and scream, they were the types that wouldn’t look out of place at an EDM show, surrendering to music that is all about the party and joy.

It was, as it always is when it comes to these sorts of nights, a clash of expectations. The music blasting out from the speakers wasn’t always joyful even if the celebration was. Emo Nite LA had come to Houston, bringing it with the bangers of the early ‘00s, the songs of heartbreak and disappointment they had gotten at least a few of these people through those long, sad nights of being a teenager. Them, and some younger folks who had to have missed emo’s golden age of popularity but were proof that to at least some people that music is still timeless.

I find the rehabilitation of emo fascinating because I feel so disconnected from it, even though it should be something that’s absolutely in my wheelhouse. Yeah, I go to emo nights and have even guest DJed a time or two, but it’s not a scene I feel a part of, largely due to timing. As someone who was doing the high school thing in the late ‘90s, emo had its mainstream moment while I was in college and discovering older, equally geeky genres of music. Taking Back Sunday, Brand New, Paramore and so on, all of those bands were on the rise while I was getting into Pink Floyd and Genesis.