End Hip End It Music Festival Rocks Old Town Spring

End Hip End It Music Festival Rocks Old Town Spring

Monday, October 24, 2016 at 5:49 p.m.
By Houston Press
Psychedelic music fans descended on Old Town Spring on October 22 for the inaugural End Hip End It music festival. For more than 13 hours, fans listened to acts like Ghostland Observatory, Radio Moscow, Black Tusk and Ruby the Hatchet.

The festival's unusual name is a play on the word "independent," organizer and Houston music veteran 
Darr Nieuwoudt told the Houston Press last week.

“There is no event like this in the greater Houston area that specifically represents the psychedelic scene," Darr told us. "Every major event is slammed with pop and EDM acts to pack the numbers in, and there is no event that you can escape the concrete jungle and go out to an actual park and see the stars at night with nothing but rock and roll bands."

The hundreds of concert goers who made the trek up to Old Town Spring on Saturday appeared to agree.

