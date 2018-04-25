Eric B & Rakim took Houston back to the Golden Age of Hip-Hop

Eric B & Rakim's 1987 debut, Paid in Full, is an undisputable masterpiece. It is, more or less, where the Golden Age of hip-hop begins. The album is a perfect example of what elevated the genre to what many believe was its pinnacle in the late '80s and early '90s. It has that stunning mixture of funk, jazz, and soul samples with boom-bap drums and lyrics that mattered.

Like the Golden Age itself, Eric B & Rakim's era was brief. The Long Island duo formed in 1986, they were quickly recognized as one of the best DJ/MC teams in all of hip-hop, and the two split in 1993 after releasing just four albums—as the Golden Age was coming to an end.

Photo by Mohammad Mia